March 7, 2021
Laura Marie Pops Out Of Plunging White Bathing Suit
Laura Marie wears a black top.
Instagram/Laura Marie
Amanda Lynne

Laura Marie returned to her Instagram account to celebrate the weekend. The stunning model flaunted all of her enviable curves as she  sported a very revealing outfit while she posed seductively for the camera. The busty bombshell looked smoking hot as she served up a steamy look and appeared to tease her adoring fans. She rocked a perfect makeup look, and appeared to be enjoying a bright, sunny day in the pic. Keep scrolling if you want to see the sultry snapshot straight from Laura's IG account!

Gold Chain Embellishments
Laura Marie rocks tiny lingerie.
Instagram/Laura Marie

Laura opted for a skimpy white bathing suit that included a plunging neckline. The garment exposed the model's massive cleavage. It also featured gold chain straps that showed off her muscled biceps and shoulders in the process. The swimwear was cut high over her curvaceous hips and flaunted her toned thighs. It included a daring cutout over her midsection as well, which offered up a look at her flat tummy and impressive abs. A gold chain belt also wrapped around her waist. See the photo below!

A Curvy Smokeshow
Laura Marie wears a nude bra.
Instagram/Laura Marie

The model posed outdoors for the snap as the sunlight reflected off of her bronzed skin. She had her hip pushed out and her back slightly arched. One of her arms hung at her side, while the other was bent and rested on a tree at her side. Laura pressed her thighs together and pulled her shoulders back. Her chest was pushed outward as she wore a steamy expression on her face. Keep scrolling to see even more smoking hot photos of the curvy smokeshow!

Getting Steamy In The Sunshine
Laura Marie sports a bikini.
Instagram/Laura Marie

She wore her long, dark hair parted in the center. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back and spilled over one of her shoulders. In the background of the shot, some green foliage could be seen. A few orange flowers were also visible. In the caption of the post, Laura asked her followers how they were planning to spend their weekend. She also encouraged them to connect with her using a link in her bio. See another gorgeous shot of the model below!

Fans Loved The Look
Laura Marie wears revealing top.
Instagram/Laura Marie

Laura's over 1.4 million followers didn't hesitate to share their love and support for the post by clicking the like button more than 8,800 times in less than 24 hours after it was shared to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 160 remarks about the pic during that time.

"Looking great beautiful," one follower wrote.

"You are so hot and sexy," another gushed.

"Have a wonderful weekend beautiful," a third social media user told the model.

