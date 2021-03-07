Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Holly Sonders Bends Over A Pool Table In Sexy Lingerie: 'Break Some Balls Today Baby'

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Shows Off Tight Booty In 'Bibkini' She Doesn't Remember Buying

US Politics

Democrats Will Invoke 25th Amendment To Remove Joe Biden From Office, Former Clinton Adviser Claims

Instagram Models

Hannah Palmer Flashes Her Booty In A Thong Bikini: 'Missing Africa'

Instagram Models

Ana Paula Saenz Bares Her Tight Booty In Thong Bikini For Sultry Balcony Snaps

Instagram Models

Kara Del Toro Has 'A Satin Moment' In Skimpy Bralette

March 7, 2021
Democrats Will Invoke 25th Amendment To Remove Joe Biden From Office, Former Clinton Adviser Claims
President Joe Biden holds a press conference.
Gettyimages | Pool
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

Political operative Dick Morris said on Saturday that he expects Democrats to invoke the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and remove President Joe Biden from office.

Morris, who served as an adviser to former President Bill Clinton and also advised former President Donald Trump, made the remarks during an appearance on Newsmax's The Count.

Biden has been "missing from the beginning" of his presidency and Democrats using the constitutional mechanism to remove him from the White House is not as far-fetched as it seems, according to Morris.

Biden Is Unpopular, Morris Claims
Former President Joe Biden speaks at a press conference.
Shutterstock | 64736

Morris claimed that Biden's poll numbers are "not good," pointing to research conducted by Rasmussen Reports, which he described as the "most accurate pollster" in the country.

Rasmussen, as Morris noted, polled Americans every single day since Biden took office and then compared his numbers to Trump's. 

The political operative said that "in every one of the 16 polls that were conducted in both administrations, every single one of them, Trump was above Biden."

Other polls suggest the opposite. For instance, a recent Monmouth University survey found that 51 percent of Americans approve of Biden's performance in office.

Invoking The 25th 
President Joe Biden during a meeting in the White House.
Gettyimages | Pool

Morris stressed that Biden "has no base" and that Democrats will "move to invoke the 25th Amendment to oust him from office."

"There are two signals of that one," he said, noting that four Senate Republicans have introduced a bill seeking to strip the president of his "war-making authority."

Furthermore, he added, 30 Democratic lawmakers asked the commander-in-chief to relinquish sole control of nuclear codes.

"I think that this is all indicative of a lack of confidence in him, a lack of feeling he's well enough to make these decisions, and I think the 25th Amendment is not going to be long in coming," Morris concluded.

2020 Election Was Rigged, According To Morris
Political operative Dick Morris speaks at an event.
Gettyimages | Win McNamee

Morris has long criticized Biden, once describing him as an "impostor" president.

In December this year, the former Clinton adviser said the 2020 presidential election was rigged against Trump, claiming that Biden won thanks to widespread irregularities and unprecedented voter fraud in key swing states.

The political operative has also alleged that China and other foreign nations helped Biden and his allies beat Trump in the 2020 race, and suggested that many Americans will never accept Biden as their president because he did not win illegitimately. 

Trump Claimed 25th Amendment Would 'Haunt' Biden
Former President Donald Trump holds a rally.
Shutterstock | 4083826

After the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, Democrats and liberal activists pressured then-Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Trump from office, as reported by Politico.

At the time, Trump said that "the 25th Amendment is of zero risk to me, but will come back to haunt Joe Biden and the Biden administration."

"As the expression goes, be careful what you wish for," he added, suggesting that Democrats will likely seek to invoke the constitutional mechanism against Biden.

Latest Headlines

Alexa Collins Bares Major Cleavage In A Tri-Colored Swimsuit While Posing Under The Sun

March 7, 2021

Katelyn Runck Gets Down On Her Knees In A Crochet Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

March 7, 2021

NFL Rumors: Buccaneers Planning To Commit To Tom Brady For Longer Than Expected

March 7, 2021

Tahlia Skaines Lounges Poolside In Scanty Floral Bikini

March 7, 2021

Hannah Palmer Flashes Her Booty In A Thong Bikini: 'Missing Africa'

March 7, 2021

Donald Trump Planning Big Return To Social Media In Coming Weeks, Adviser Says

March 7, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.