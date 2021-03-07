Democrats Will Invoke 25th Amendment To Remove Joe Biden From Office, Former Clinton Adviser Claims

Political operative Dick Morris said on Saturday that he expects Democrats to invoke the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and remove President Joe Biden from office.

Morris, who served as an adviser to former President Bill Clinton and also advised former President Donald Trump, made the remarks during an appearance on Newsmax's The Count.

Biden has been "missing from the beginning" of his presidency and Democrats using the constitutional mechanism to remove him from the White House is not as far-fetched as it seems, according to Morris.