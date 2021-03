Blond beauty Tahlia Skaines turned up the heat to the max in a tantalizing Instagram share this weekend. The Aussie model posted a snapshot in which she lounged beside the swimming pool while wearing a barely-there yellow bikini that did nothing but favors her enviable assets.

Tahlia is a famous influencer based on the Gold Coast. The 23-year-old rose to fame by constantly posting sexy snaps on her social media page and was named "Woman of the Week" by GQ Australia a few years ago.