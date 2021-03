The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already gotten a Super Bowl out of Tom Brady, and now could be working on a deal to get the future Hall of Famer to play longer than he had initially planned.

In the weeks after Brady led the Buccaneers to a win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, reports have emerged that the team is working on an extension that could see him playing beyond age 45, when Brady had said he planned to retire.