March 7, 2021
Former Miss Vienna Katharina Mazepa Bares Tight Buns In White Lingerie
Katharina Mazepa
Instagram | Katharina Mazepa
Instagram Models
Treva Bowdoin

Austrian beauty queen Katharina Mazepa gave her 1.3 million Instagram followers a reason to celebrate her new gig as a Guess model over the weekend. The 25-year-old brunette bombshell shared a photo of herself showing off her bodacious booty in a lingerie set that left little of her killer curves to the imagination. 

She tagged the official Instagram page for Guess, seemingly revealing that her intimates were from the brand. Last week, she informed her fans that she was shooting a campaign for the label's spring 2021 accessories collection. 

The Former Miss Vienna Is A Voluptuous Vixen
Katharina Mazepa wears a black bralette in bed.
Instagram | Katharina Mazepa

Katharina rose to fame when she won the title of Miss Vienna in 2014. Since then, she's become a popular Instagram model and fashion influencer who isn't afraid to rock risqué looks. 

For her latest photoshoot, she wore a bra that featured supportive construction. It had light padding and underwire that accentuated her ample bust. Its cups and wings were covered with exquisite white lace. The undergarment featured wide two-tone straps that were black in the front and white in the back. It was finished with scalloped trim around the bottom.

Beauty With A Toned Booty
Katharina Mazepa poses in a dark blue-and-gray string bikini on the beach.
Instagram | Katharina Mazepa

Katharina's panties were a thong that featured the same frilly lace in the back. Its sides were contrasting black straps that were positioned high on her hips. 

The model posed on her knees on a black-and-white fur rug that had been placed near a white wall. Her left side faced the camera with her tight, glossy buns slightly angled toward it. Katharina displayed her impressive lower body strength by raising her round derriere up so that it hovered a few inches above her heels. 

Impressing Her Peers
Katharina Mazepa rocks a pink bikini top with a cut-out on the bust.
Instagram | Katharina Mazepa

Katharina completed her pose by placing her hands on her thighs and giving the camera a coy smile over her left shoulder. She used a tag to identify her photographer as Mégane Claire, and her geotag revealed that her photoshoot took place in South Beach, Florida. In her caption, she thanked Guess co-founder Paul Marciano.

A few of her fellow models took to the comments section of her post to praise her pic. Dasha Mart described it as "amazing," and Katharina got a "Wow" from Hannah Palmer.

An Alluring Activist Influencer
Katharina Mazepa sports a bright red lace bra.
Instagram | Katharina Mazepa

During an interview with Swagger Magazine, Katharina revealed that she's passionate about animal rights, human rights, and the environment. In fact, she actually went to school to study environmental engineering. Now, she uses her robust social media following to promote the causes she cares about. 

As far as her health and beauty secrets are concerned, the model has been a vegan/vegetarian since she was 11 years old, and she's fond of yoga. 

"Self-care is very important – and sexy! – and includes everything from caring for your body and eating healthy and taking care of your energy to wearing something special, regardless of who sees it," she said. "Personally I feel sexiest when wearing a nice set of lingerie."

