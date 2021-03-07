Former Miss Vienna Katharina Mazepa Bares Tight Buns In White Lingerie

Austrian beauty queen Katharina Mazepa gave her 1.3 million Instagram followers a reason to celebrate her new gig as a Guess model over the weekend. The 25-year-old brunette bombshell shared a photo of herself showing off her bodacious booty in a lingerie set that left little of her killer curves to the imagination.

She tagged the official Instagram page for Guess, seemingly revealing that her intimates were from the brand. Last week, she informed her fans that she was shooting a campaign for the label's spring 2021 accessories collection.