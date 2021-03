Genesis Lopez stunned her fans on Saturday, March 6, with a titillating new Instagram update. The Japanese-Brazilian influencer rocked a teeny tiny brown tube top that showcased her enormous assets as she posed indoors for a mirror selfie.

In the new post, Genesis was dressed in her scanty ensemble, posing in front of a mirror inside a room in her house. She sat on her legs with her thighs spread on the floor. The place has been featured in some of her posts on the social media site.