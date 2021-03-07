NFL Rumors: Patriots Hope To Have Jimmy Garoppolo As Starting Quarterback For 2021

The New England Patriots are looking for a reunion with a former quarterback, a new report claims.

NBC Sports is reporting that the team hopes to have Jimmy Garoppolo back under center for 2021 and is prepared to swing a trade with the San Francisco 49ers to make it happen. Garoppolo was drafted by the Patriots and served as Tom Brady's backup before New England shipped him off to San Francisco, but reports indicated that coach Bill Belichick was always high on Garoppolo and hoped to keep him to replace Brady.