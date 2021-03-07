Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Holly Sonders Bends Over A Pool Table In Sexy Lingerie: 'Break Some Balls Today Baby'

Instagram Models

Ana Paula Saenz Bares Her Tight Booty In Thong Bikini For Sultry Balcony Snaps

Celebrities

Natalie Noel Flaunts Incredible Body In Cut-Out Bathing Suit For 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Photoshoot

TV

Heather Garraus, Ignacio Garraus: Cop's Seedy Sex Affair With Crazed Co-Worker Led To Fatal Attraction On 'Married With Secrets'

Instagram Models

‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Bares Tight Buns In Red Thong

Instagram Models

Isabella Buscemi Smolders In Teeny Weenie Bikini & Snow Boots

March 7, 2021
Ana Liss: New Andrew Cuomo Accuser Gives Details Of Inappropriate Behavior
Andrew Cuomo speaks at an event.
Gettyimages | Jeenah Moon
US Politics
Nathan Francis

Andrew Cuomo is facing new misconduct allegations, with former aide Ana Liss saying the New York governor acted inappropriately around her.

Liss discussed her allegations with the Wall Street Journal, sharing details of what she saw as inappropriate behavior. A number of other women have already come forward to share details of inappropriate remarks and unwanted touching and kissing from the now-embattled governor. There are now increasing calls for him to resign, though Cuomo has apologized and said he has no intention to step down.

Cuomo Facing Other Allegations
Andrew Cuomo speaks at a press conference.
Gettyimages | Jeenah Moon

Cuomo is already facing a number of allegations from women who have worked closely with him. As The Guardian reported, former aide Lindsey Boylan came forward in December to claim that Cuomo gave an unwanted kiss and made comments about her appearance.

Another aide, Charlotte Bennett, also came forward to accuse him of sexual harassment and claimed that he asked questions about her sex life. As the report noted, the 25-year-old Bennett said that she believed he was trying to gauge her interest in an affair. 

Cuomo Apologized, Said He Will Stay In Office
Andrew Cuomo attends a political event.
Gettyimages | David Dee Delgado

Amid calls to resign, Cuomo issued an apology this week, saying he did not intend to make women feel uncomfortable.

"I now understand that I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable," he said, via CNN. "It was unintentional and I truly and deeply apologize for it. I feel awful about it, and frankly, I am embarrassed by it, and that's not easy to say but that's the truth."

Cuomo said that the state attorney general is conducting a review of the allegations, and he intends to fully cooperate and will not resign.

New Allegations Surface
Andrew Cuomo attends an event.
Gettyimages | Michael M. Santiago

But since that apology, more allegations have surfaced against Cuomo. Liss, who served as an aide between 2013 and 2015, claimed that Cuomo called her "sweetheart" and touched her lower back, NBC New York reported. She also alleged that he gave her an unwanted kiss on the hand, and said she believed she was treated differently because she was a woman.

"Liss told the [Wall Street Journal] it was part of a pattern of behavior that she felt demeaned her achievements simply because she was a woman," the report noted.

Cuomo Pushes Back Against Allegations
Andrew Cuomo speaks to reporters.
Gettyimages | Matthew Cavanaugh

Cuomo has pushed back against the latest allegation, issuing a statement saying that this type of behavior was not outside the norm and that he was affectionate with both men and women.

"Reporters and photographers have covered the governor for 14 years watching him kiss men and women and posing for pictures. At the public open house  mansion‎ reception there are hundreds of people and he poses for hundreds of pictures. That's what people in politics do," a spokesman said in a statement published by NBC New York.

Latest Headlines

NFL Rumors: Bears Could Include Khalil Mack In Trade For Russell Wilson

March 7, 2021

NBA Rumors: D'Angelo Russell Could Form Mavericks 'Big Three' With Luka Doncic & Kristaps Porzingis

March 7, 2021

Olivia Munn Flashes Chest In Open Top With Tiny Bikini Bottoms In Pic With Male Pal

March 7, 2021

Donald Trump Promises To Campaign Against Lisa Murkowski 

March 7, 2021

NBA Rumors: Andre Drummond Considered As 'Short-Term Upgrade' For Celtics

March 7, 2021

NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard Could Force A Trade To Knicks, Per 'Fansided'

March 7, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.