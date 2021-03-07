Ana Liss: New Andrew Cuomo Accuser Gives Details Of Inappropriate Behavior

Andrew Cuomo is facing new misconduct allegations, with former aide Ana Liss saying the New York governor acted inappropriately around her.

Liss discussed her allegations with the Wall Street Journal, sharing details of what she saw as inappropriate behavior. A number of other women have already come forward to share details of inappropriate remarks and unwanted touching and kissing from the now-embattled governor. There are now increasing calls for him to resign, though Cuomo has apologized and said he has no intention to step down.