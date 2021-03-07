NBA Rumors: D'Angelo Russell Could Form Mavericks 'Big Three' With Luka Doncic & Kristaps Porzingis

D'Angelo Russell To Mavericks

In the past months, the Mavericks have already been linked to several big names who are rumored to be available on the trading block. One of the most intriguing names that are recently being connected to Dallas is D'Angelo Russell of the Minnesota Timberwolves. With the Russell-Karl-Anthony Towns experiment seems to be a huge failure, there's a growing belief around the league that the Timberwolves may consider moving the former No. 2 overall pick again before the 2021 trade deadline.

Once they start listening to offers for him, the Mavericks should do everything they can to add Russell to their roster this season.