NBA Rumors: D'Angelo Russell Could Form Mavericks 'Big Three' With Luka Doncic & Kristaps Porzingis

Despite struggling earlier in the 2020-21 NBA season, Dallas Mavericks Mark Cuban strongly denied that they are planning to break their young superstar duo of Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis before the 2021 trade deadline. As of now, the Mavericks remain confident that the tandem of Doncic and Porzingis is their key to ending their title drought. However, if they are serious about fully dominating the loaded Western Conference and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy this year, the Mavericks should strongly consider adding another superstar to their roster.