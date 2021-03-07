NBA Rumors: Andre Drummond Considered As 'Short-Term Upgrade' For Celtics

Since the 2020 offseason, rumors are circulating that the Boston Celtics are targeting a defensive-minded big man on the market. Though they have already signed Tristan Thompson in free agency, it's clearly not enough to fill the hole left by Al Horford on their roster. With the Celtics still currently not viewed on the same level as other Eastern Conference powerhouse teams like the Brooklyn Nets, Philadephia 76ers, and the Milwaukee Bucks, team president of basketball operations and general manager Danny Ainge is expected to be more aggressive in addressing one of the major frontcourt issues before the 2021 trade deadline.