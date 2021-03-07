NBA Rumors: Andre Drummond Considered As 'Short-Term Upgrade' For Celtics

Andre Drummond Gives Celtics A Double-Double Machine

Drummond would undeniably be an incredible trade target for the Celtics. Though he doesn't possess Horford's floor-spacing ability, he would be a major upgrade at the Celtics' starting center position and would help them improve their performance on both ends of the floor. Drummond would give Boston a very reliable scoring option under the basket, as well as a monster rebounder and a quality rim protector.

This season, the 27-year-old center is averaging 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 1.6 steals while shooting 47.4 percent from the field, per ESPN.