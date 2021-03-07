Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Holly Sonders Bends Over A Pool Table In Sexy Lingerie: 'Break Some Balls Today Baby'

Instagram Models

Ana Paula Saenz Bares Her Tight Booty In Thong Bikini For Sultry Balcony Snaps

TV

Heather Garraus, Ignacio Garraus: Cop's Seedy Sex Affair With Crazed Co-Worker Led To Fatal Attraction On 'Married With Secrets'

Celebrities

Natalie Noel Flaunts Incredible Body In Cut-Out Bathing Suit For 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Photoshoot

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Natalia Garibotto Flaunts Massive Underboob In A White Bikini

Instagram Models

Tahlia Hall Kneels In The Sand With Her Thighs Spread While Clad In A Tiny Bikini

March 7, 2021
NBA Rumors: Andre Drummond Considered As 'Short-Term Upgrade' For Celtics
Andre Drummond going up against Daniel Theis
Gettyimages | Maddie Meyer
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Since the 2020 offseason, rumors are circulating that the Boston Celtics are targeting a defensive-minded big man on the market. Though they have already signed Tristan Thompson in free agency, it's clearly not enough to fill the hole left by Al Horford on their roster. With the Celtics still currently not viewed on the same level as other Eastern Conference powerhouse teams like the Brooklyn Nets, Philadephia 76ers, and the Milwaukee Bucks, team president of basketball operations and general manager Danny Ainge is expected to be more aggressive in addressing one of the major frontcourt issues before the 2021 trade deadline.

Andre Drummond A Temporary Answer To Celtics' Frontcourt Problem
Andre Drummond pointing at his teammate
Gettyimages | Jason Miller

In the past months, the Celtics have already been linked to several big men who are rumored to be available on the trade market, including veteran center Andre Drummond of the Cleveland Cavaliers. In a recent episode of the HoopsHype podcast, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype and Jay King of The Athletic talked about the trades that the Celtics could do to improve their roster this season. If they are looking for a "short-term upgrade," Scotto advised the Celtics to go after a player like Drummond.

A short-term upgrade that I look at for the Celtics that I think could be had, and you could use the trade exception, is a guy like Andre Drummond.

Andre Drummond Gives Celtics A Double-Double Machine
Andre Drummond shooting the ball against Brook Lopez
Gettyimages | Jason Miller

Drummond would undeniably be an incredible trade target for the Celtics. Though he doesn't possess Horford's floor-spacing ability, he would be a major upgrade at the Celtics' starting center position and would help them improve their performance on both ends of the floor. Drummond would give Boston a very reliable scoring option under the basket, as well as a monster rebounder and a quality rim protector.

This season, the 27-year-old center is averaging 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 1.6 steals while shooting 47.4 percent from the field, per ESPN.

Celtics Could Get Andre Drummond For A Cheap Price
Andre Drummond defending Bam Adebayo
Gettyimages | Michael Reaves

Despite his impressive statistics this season, the Celtics wouldn't be needing to pay the king's ransom to convince the Cavaliers to send Drummond to Beantown. With his expiring contract, the Cavaliers are only expected to demand some salary cap relief combined with future draft assets in exchange for the veteran center.

Unlike most teams that are eyeing to acquire Drummond before the 2021 trade deadline, the Celtics wouldn't be required to sacrifice multiple players to match his massive salary. As Scotto noted, the Celtics could land Drummond by using the $28.5 million traded player exception that they obtained when they sent Gordon Hayward to the Charlotte Hornets in the 2020 free agency.

Joining Celtics Would Be Good For Andre Drummond
Andre Drummond on his way to the locker room
Gettyimages | Michael Reaves

The proposed scenario wouldn't only be beneficial for the Celtics, but also for Drummond. At this point in his career, Drummond would definitely prefer to play for a legitimate playoff contender than waste his prime on a rebuilding team like the Cavaliers. Joining forces with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker, and Marcus Smart in Boston would give him a legitimate chance of reaching the NBA Finals and winning his first Larry O'Brien Trophy this year.

Also, if he plays well on a title-contending team like the Celtics, it would greatly help him in landing a decent contract when he becomes an unrestricted free agent in the 2021 offseason.

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard Could Force A Trade To Knicks, Per 'Fansided'

March 7, 2021

President Biden Says 'We're Going To Succeed' After Senate Passes Coronavirus Relief Bill 

March 7, 2021

Natalie Roser Flaunts Her Curves In A Tiny Red Bikini

March 7, 2021

Kara Del Toro Has 'A Satin Moment' In Skimpy Bralette

March 6, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Natalia Garibotto Flaunts Massive Underboob In A White Bikini

March 6, 2021

Josh Hawley Slams Democrats, Says GOP Has To Be 'The Party Of The Working People'

March 6, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.