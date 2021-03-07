Trending Stories
March 7, 2021
Donald Trump Promises To Campaign Against Lisa Murkowski
Former President Donald Trump delivers a speech.
Gettyimages | Chip Somodevilla
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

Former President Donald Trump promised on Saturday to campaign against Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, Politico reported.

In recent weeks, the former commander-in-chief has aggressively moved to reassert himself as the leader of the Republican Party, threatening disloyal lawmakers with primary challenges.

His threat against Murkowski -- who was first elected in 2002 -- is only the latest escalation in what appears to be a brewing civil war on the right, with Trump and his allies feuding with moderate Republicans and conservative establishment figures. 

Trump Slammed Murkowski As 'Disloyal'
Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska during a hearing.
Gettyimages | Pool

In a statement supplied to Politico, Trump slammed Murkowski as "disloyal," accusing the senator of ignoring the needs of her constituents.

"I will not be endorsing, under any circumstances, the failed candidate from the great State of Alaska, Lisa Murkowski. She represents her state badly and her country even worse," the former president said.

"I do not know where other people will be next year, but I know where I will be — in Alaska campaigning against a disloyal and very bad Senator," he added.

Murkowski Has Long Opposed Trump
Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski and former President Donald Trump during a meeting.
Gettyimages | Pool

Murkowski has long opposed Trump and some of his administration's key policies. 

Notably, she voted against the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh, was on the fence about supporting Trump's reelection campaign and voted to convict him in the second impeachment trial.

A moderate Republican, Murkowski voted earlier this month to confirm Democratic Rep. Rep. Deb Haaland of New Mexico to serve as President Joe Biden's as interior secretary, per The Hill.

According to Trump, Murkowski's decision to support Haaland's nomination was "yet another example of Murkowski not standing up for Alaska."

Murkowski Is Vulnerable, Trump's Poll Shows
Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski speaks at a hearing.
Gettyimages | Pool

Trump's team recently commissioned a poll on Murkowski, signaling that she will have to fend off a formidable primary challenger in 2022.

Conducted by McLaughlin and Associates, the poll found that Murkowski has a 43 percent approval rating in her state. 

The survey  also established that Trump's approval rating is 52 percent, though that was before Murkowski voted to convict the former commander-in-chief for inciting an insurrection against the U.S. government.

Trump appears to be fixated on Murkowski, given that he slammed her at last week's Conservative Political Action Conference.

It Won't Be Easy To Unseat Murkowski
Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski speaks to a group of reporters.
Gettyimages | Zach Gibson

Unseating Murkowski won't be easy, according to Politico. As the publication noted, Alaska has a ranked-choice voting system, which means that candidates of all parties compete in open primaries.

Apart from taking aim at disloyal Republican lawmakers, Trump has already started issuing endorsements. On Friday, he endorsed  Republicans Henry McMaster, Tim Griffin and Mike Crapo.

As The Inquisitr reported, McMaster, the Governor of South Carolina, is running for reelection, Griffin is running for Arkansas Attorney General and Crapo is reportedly looking to keep his seat in the Senate.

