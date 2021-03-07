Donald Trump Promises To Campaign Against Lisa Murkowski

Former President Donald Trump promised on Saturday to campaign against Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, Politico reported.

In recent weeks, the former commander-in-chief has aggressively moved to reassert himself as the leader of the Republican Party, threatening disloyal lawmakers with primary challenges.

His threat against Murkowski -- who was first elected in 2002 -- is only the latest escalation in what appears to be a brewing civil war on the right, with Trump and his allies feuding with moderate Republicans and conservative establishment figures.