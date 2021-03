Damian Lillard To Knicks Already Gaining Support

As of now, there's no strong indication that Lillard would soon express his desire to leave Portland, but the idea of him joining the Knicks is already gaining some support from some NBA personalities like ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. According to Smith, Lillard is better off leaving the Trail Blazers and taking his talent to a big-market team like the Knicks.

“I wish he was in a bigger market," Smith said, as quoted by The Sports Rush. "We’re being robbed of seeing Damian Lillard’s brilliance every single night. He’d look pretty good in a New York Knicks jersey. "