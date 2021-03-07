President Biden Says 'We're Going To Succeed' After Senate Passes Coronavirus Relief Bill

In a press conference on Saturday, President Joe Biden celebrated the U.S. Senate passing his American Rescue Plan, ABC News reported.

The Senate passed the bill earlier on Saturday, bringing the federal government one step closer to providing much needed economic relief to American families and businesses.

The $1.9 trillion package passed without a single Republican vote. Even some Democrats, like Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, had to be persuaded to vote yes.

The amended legislation will now move back to the House of Representatives and Biden will soon sign it into law.