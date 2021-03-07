Trending Stories
March 7, 2021
Natalie Roser Flaunts Her Curves In A Tiny Red Bikini
Natalie Roser looks stunning in a printed dress.
Instagram | Natalie Roser
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Australian stunner Natalie Roser thrilled her 1.3 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a steamy double update in which she rocked a tiny red bikini.

The swimsuit was from the company Ark Swimwear, and Natalie tagged the brand in the first image, in case her followers were interested in picking up the look.

The pictures were taken on a pristine white sand beach with the water lapping gently at the shore. The water was nearly clear as it flowed over the sand and other greenery along the shore, creating a stunning backdrop for the photos.

Blond Bombshell
Natalie Roser rocks a white dress and wide-brimmed hat.
Instagram | Natalie Roser

The swimsuit had a simple yet super sexy silhouette. The bikini top was nearly a bandeau-style shape, with a strip of horizontal fabric stretching across her chest. However, the look also had thin spaghetti straps that extended over her shoulders, leaving her chest and arms bare.

The garment showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and the top stopped just below her breasts, leaving all of her toned stomach exposed. The vibrant red hue looked gorgeous against her bronzed skin, which glistened in the sunlight and had a thin layer of sand on certain portions.

Red Hot
Natalie Roser poses in a tiny red bikini.
Instagram | Natalie Roser

Her bottoms likewise had a simple silhouette, dipping low in the front and stretching slightly over her hips. The cut accentuated her curves, and highlighted her incredible legs.

Natalie's long blond locks were loose, styled in tousled waves that blew behind her in the first shot as the wind hit her. 

She added a few accessories to finish off the look, including a pair of earrings as well as a delicate choker necklace that gleamed at her throat.

Her lips were slightly parted in the first shot as she placed one hand by her side, the other lingering near her cheek.

Soak Up The Sun
Natalie Roser rocks a red bikini on the beach.
Instagram | Natalie Roser

The second image had an even sultrier vibe as Natalie soaked in the sunshine. She left one hand tangled in her tousled tresses, her long locks tumbling down her back.

She twisted her body to the side, showing off even more of her flawless physique, and her had eyes closed as she basked in the sunshine.

Her ample assets threatened to spill out of her bikini top, and she looked stunning. She commented about the windy conditions during the photoshoot in the caption, and also made sure to tag the photographer responsible for the amazing shots.

Natural Beauty
Natalie Roser wears a crop top and beachy bottoms.
Instagram | Natalie Roser

Natalie's followers couldn't get enough of the stunning share, and the post racked up over 10,600 likes within just two hours of going live. Many of her fans also took to the comments section with their thoughts.

"Absolutely stunning," one fan wrote.

"Six boats just crashed that's too hot wild one," another follower chimed in.

Natalie loves to show off her fit figure in swimwear, and also frequently shares snaps in which she wears lingerie piece from her own brand, Rose and Bare. Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted an update in which she wore nude thong lingerie.

