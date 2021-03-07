Natalie Roser Flaunts Her Curves In A Tiny Red Bikini

Australian stunner Natalie Roser thrilled her 1.3 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a steamy double update in which she rocked a tiny red bikini.

The swimsuit was from the company Ark Swimwear, and Natalie tagged the brand in the first image, in case her followers were interested in picking up the look.

The pictures were taken on a pristine white sand beach with the water lapping gently at the shore. The water was nearly clear as it flowed over the sand and other greenery along the shore, creating a stunning backdrop for the photos.