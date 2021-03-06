Brazilian Bombshell Natalia Garibotto Flaunts Massive Underboob In A White Bikini

Brazilian model Natalia Garibotto has a knack for looking good in a bikini. She made her 2.9 million fans very happy on Friday, March 5, when she added a series of smoking-hot snapshots to her Instagram page. The bombshell rocked an all-white, two-piece swimsuit that showcased her voluptuous assets and killer curves.

The model wore a sexy bathing suit that complemented her tanned complexion. It included a tiny bandeau-style top that hardly covered her perky breasts as she spilled out on the sides of the garment.