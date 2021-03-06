Trending Stories
March 6, 2021
Brazilian Bombshell Natalia Garibotto Flaunts Massive Underboob In A White Bikini
Natalia Garibotto wears a printed yellow bikini top.
Instagram | Natalia Garibotto
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Brazilian model Natalia Garibotto has a knack for looking good in a bikini. She made her 2.9 million fans very happy on Friday, March 5, when she added a series of smoking-hot snapshots to her Instagram page. The bombshell rocked an all-white, two-piece swimsuit that showcased her voluptuous assets and killer curves.

The model wore a sexy bathing suit that complemented her tanned complexion. It included a tiny bandeau-style top that hardly covered her perky breasts as she spilled out on the sides of the garment.

She's A Gamer
Natalia Garibotto wears a white crop top and black booty shorts.
Instagram | Natalia Garibotto

The sexy swimwear had a curved base, and it offered a tantalizing look at her underboob, much to the delight of her admirers. Meanwhile, the scoop neckline sat deep on her chest, which allowed her to flaunt her killer cleavage.

The wide straps that went over her lean shoulders accentuated her toned arms. Extra-long strings crisscrossed around her midriff down to her midsection, helping highlight her flat tummy. The light-colored set made her tanned skin pop. Some viewers expressed their admiration for her body in the comments.

She Likes Tiny Bikinis
Natalia Garibotto wears a hot pink bikini.
Instagram | Natalia Garibotto

The thong that she sported were just as hot. They featured a very low-cut waistline and a high-cut design that showcased an ample amount of skin. The waistband was made up of strings that clung to her trim waist and tied on the sides of her curvy hips.

In the first snap, Natalia was snapped indoors, slightly angling her body to the side. She parted her thighs and tugged at her thong with her right hand. The babe placed her other hand on her head as she stared at something off-camera.

She Loves To Bask In The Sun
Natalia Garibotto wears a white bikini.
Instagram | Natalia Garibotto

In the second pic, the photographer moved a few steps back. Natalia was seen looking to the side while holding her hat. A swipe to the right showed the model posing sideways. She had her left knee bent and gazed at the camera.

In the last image, Natalia showcased her backside to the lens while flaunting her tight buns. She carried her big Dior bag and lifted her left leg, which enhanced the roundness of her booty. The hottie also wore her hat for the pic.

She's Very Cheeky
Natalia Garibotto wears a black Calvin Klein bra and thong.
Instagram | Natalia Garibotto

Natalia wore her hair down and styled straight, letting the long lengths fall on her back. She wore her favorite accessories, including two necklaces and bangles.

Natalia asked her fans a question in the caption of the post. She also revealed that the bikini came from Natki Swim, tagging the brand in both the caption and the snapshot.

Within a day of going live on the platform, the update gained more than 72,000 likes and upward of 610 messages. Users of the famous photo-sharing app took to the comments section to praise her beauty and perfect figure, showering her with compliments and emoji.

