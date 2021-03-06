Josh Hawley Slams Democrats, Says GOP Has To Be 'The Party Of The Working People'

In an interview with Fox News on Friday evening, Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri slammed Democratic Party politicians and laid out his own vision of conservatism.

Speaking with host host Lawrence Jones, Hawley argued that Republicans need to become the party of the working class because Democrats have abandoned working families, focusing on international trade agreements and outsourcing well-paying jobs.

Democrats' policies "have made American workers compete with the slave labor" and Republicans have to focus on wooing working class voters, Hawley claimed.