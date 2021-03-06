Trending Stories
March 6, 2021
Josh Hawley Slams Democrats, Says GOP Has To Be 'The Party Of The Working People'
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol.
Gettyimages | Samuel Corum
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

In an interview with Fox News on Friday evening, Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri slammed Democratic Party politicians and laid out his own vision of conservatism.

Speaking with host host Lawrence Jones, Hawley argued that Republicans need to become the party of the working class because Democrats have abandoned working families, focusing on international trade agreements and outsourcing well-paying jobs.

Democrats' policies "have made American workers compete with the slave labor" and Republicans have to focus on wooing working class voters, Hawley claimed. 

Bring Jobs Back To America, Hawley Says
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley speaks during a hearing.
Gettyimages | Pool

Hawley insisted that Democrats are to blame for what the American working class is going through, accusing his political opponents of shipping well-paying jobs overseas "in order to get rich."

"Working folks, communities have suffered as the jobs are shipped off to China and shipped overseas to the lowest bidder," Hawley told Fox News.

Hawley added that the time has come to "bring those jobs back to create opportunities in our urban core and rural areas for American worker," stressing that the GOP has to be "the party of the working people in this nation."

Hawley Claims Trump 'Grew' GOP
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally.
Shutterstock | 4083826

Hawley said that former President Donald Trump managed to grow the Republican Party, bringing in a record number of non-white working class voters.

"Look at how Donald Trump grew the party and made it the most racially diverse in [terms of] numbers of votes. How did he do it? He focused on the concerns of the working people," the senator said.

"If we are not the party of working people, we won't have a future as a party. That is what Donald Trump shown us and that is path forward," he added.

Hawley Won't Run For President In 2024
Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri delivers a speech.
Gettyimages | Joe Raedle

For months, rumors have been swirling that Hawley is laying the groundwork to run for president in 2024, on a right-wing populist, pro-working class platform.

The senator dismissed these rumors on Friday, telling Jones that he is focused on delivering for his constituents.

"My job is to serve the people of Missouri. We're a diverse state with working folk of all racial background... We need to quit prioritizing illegal immigrants over American workers. We need a pro-job, pro-worker policy in this country," he said.

Hawley Received A Standing Ovation At CPAC
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley speaks at CPAC.
Gettyimages | Joe Raedle

Hawley -- who came under fire after challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election -- received a standing ovation at last week's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

The senator delivered a fiery speech, taking aim at Democratic politicians and their allies in Silicon Valley. He said that Twitter, Google, Facebook and other tech giants work in coordination with the Democratic Party to suppress conservative voices and impose unprecedented censorship.

Hawley also reminded the audience that he objected during the Electoral College certification, which drew criticism from some members of his own party. As Business Insider reported, Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois described the speech as "embarrassing" for the GOP.

