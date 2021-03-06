Tahlia Hall Kneels In The Sand With Her Thighs Spread While Clad In A Tiny Bikini

Tahlia Hall made her 542,000 followers happy after she uploaded a heart-stopping snapshot to Instagram on Saturday, March 6. The Australian model rocked a light green two-piece swimsuit that showcased her busty assets and killer curves.

Tahlia was photographed at an unknown beach in her skimpy ensemble, kneeling on the fine, white sand at the beach. The location looked breathtaking, but viewers were more captivated by Tahlia.

Apart from being an influencer, Tahlia is also a makeup artist and an entrepreneur who hails from Port Macquarie in Australia.