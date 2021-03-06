Trending Stories
March 6, 2021
Tahlia Hall Kneels In The Sand With Her Thighs Spread While Clad In A Tiny Bikini
Tahlia Hall wears a light yellow bikini top.
Instagram | Tahlia Hall
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Tahlia Hall made her 542,000 followers happy after she uploaded a heart-stopping snapshot to Instagram on Saturday, March 6. The Australian model rocked a light green two-piece swimsuit that showcased her busty assets and killer curves.

Tahlia was photographed at an unknown beach in her skimpy ensemble, kneeling on the fine, white sand at the beach. The location looked breathtaking, but viewers were more captivated by Tahlia.

Apart from being an influencer, Tahlia is also a makeup artist and an entrepreneur who hails from Port Macquarie in Australia.

Always Ready For An Adventure
Tahlia Hall wears a light blue mesh crop top and black bikini.
Instagram | Tahlia Hall

The blond bombshell had her thighs parted and her legs tucked under her upper body. She raised both hands as she ran her fingers through her golden locks while directing her face toward the sky. The babe closed her eyes while feeling the warmth of the sun on her skin. The bright glare of the sun made her tanned skin glisten in the shot as if her body was slathered in oil. The blurry background showed a hint of the blue sea.

She Works Hard For Her Body
Tahlia Hall wears a black mesh sports bra and leggings.
Instagram | Tahlia Hall

The 23-year-old social media star rocked a string bikini set. The top had a low neckline that exposed an ample amount of her cleavage, which gave eye candy to her fans. Notably, the teeny weenie cups struggled to contain her bust, and some parts of it were on display. A glimpse of underboob was seen, as well as her sideboob. The piece had stretchable straps that tied behind her neck and back for support.

The bright-colored top was a nice contrast to Tahlia's sun-kissed complexion.

She's Into Luxury
Tahlia Hall wears a black dress and polkadot pumps.
Instagram | Tahlia Hall

Tahlia sported a matching bottom that featured less fabric. It boasted high leg cuts that helped highlight her shapely thighs and accentuate her curvy hips. The waistband was made up of strings that held onto her midsection, tied on the sides of her body. The low-cut front accentuated her taut tummy.

For the occasion, Tahlia wore a pair of stud earrings that looked like diamonds and a gold necklace with a tiny cross pendant as accessories. She wore her long platinum blond locks down as she mostly opted for a straight hairstyle with the ends in loose waves.

Flaunting Her Bikini Body
Tahlia Hall wears a light green bikini.
Instagram | Tahlia Hall

In the caption, Tahlia shared her fondness for the green color. She also revealed that her set came from a brand called Toucandy Swimwear and tagged the retailer in the post.

Like most of her bikini posts, this recent addition proved to be a hit among her online audience. The update amassed more than 13,800 likes and 140 comments in less than a day.

"This photo of you is so beautiful. You are so sexy, you are on fire!" one of her admirers wrote, adding a flame emoji at the end of the comment.

"I love your skin! You are literally glowing!!" gushed another fan.

