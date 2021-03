Brunette bombshell Katelyn Runck tantalized her 2.4 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a duo of snaps in which she rocked a neon athletic set that highlighted her fit physique.

Katelyn was perched atop a cardboard box on a balcony area, with the balcony rails visible to her right and a sliding glass door in a black frame to her left and behind her. The sun was shining, illuminating her bronzed skin with the natural light, as she balanced a plate on her toned thighs.