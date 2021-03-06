Trending Stories
March 6, 2021
Yaslen Clemente Sizzles In A Revealing Red Set
Yaslen Clemente flaunts her stunning features in a close-up shot.
Instagram | Yaslen Clemente
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Blond bombshell Yaslen Clemente tantalized her 2.6 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a trio of steamy snaps in which she rocked a two-piece red set.

The pictures were taken outdoors, although it was dark and only glimpses of her background were visible. A textured wall with a light on the ground nearby was positioned in the distance, and there was what appeared to be a thatched roof or overhang of some sort, giving the area a tropical vibe. 

However, the focus in the images remained on Yaslen's flawless figure, which looked incredible in the red hot set.

Buxom Bombshell
Yaslen Clemente rocks a snakeskin-print mini dress.
Instagram | Yaslen Clemente

The ensemble she wore was from the brand I.AM.GIA, whose own Instagram page Yaslen made sure to tag in the first image. 

Yaslen showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage in the cropped red top, which also flaunted a hint of underboob. The garment featured two halves attached between her breasts, and thin spaghetti straps which extended over her shoulders. Her arms and shoulders remained bare, and plenty of her toned stomach was also exposed in the look.

She paired the crop top with pants in the same vibrant red hue.

Red Hot
Yaslen Clemente poses in a two-piece red set.
Instagram | Yaslen Clemente

The pants were a high-waisted style with a ruffled embellishment along the waistband, and a drawstring tie. The bottoms naturally settled at her waist, accentuating her hourglass shape, but in the first image Yaslen hooked one thumb into the pants and pulled them down in a sultry pose. 

The material clung to every inch of her shapely thighs and hips before transitioning into a slightly flared silhouette over her lower legs.

Her platinum blond locks were parted in the middle, and the tresses tumbled down her chest in an effortless style.

Bootylicious Blond
Yaslen Clemente flaunts her backside in tight red pants.
Instagram | Yaslen Clemente

While she faced the camera in the first image, in the second, she spun around to give her audience a glimpse at the back. The knitted fabric of her pants clung to her voluptuous rear, with the ruffled waistband hugging her slim waist.

The back of the top consisted of little more than two straps, one extending around her neck and the other around her back, leaving her flawless skin on display.

She kept the accessories simple, adding a bracelet on one wrist as well as a delicate necklace.

Dangerous Curves
Yaslen Clemente stuns in a white bathrobe.
Instagram | Yaslen Clemente

In the third and final snap in the series, Yaslen leaned forward slightly in a pose that highlighted her cleavage. Her fans rushed to hit the like button, and the post racked up over 41,500 likes within just 17 hours of going live.

"This hair color is perfect for you," one fan wrote, loving the pale locks.

"Omg this set on you," another chimed in, followed by two flame emoji.

Yaslen recently went on a vacation to Mexico, and treated her fans to a steamy snap in which she wore an open robe, showing off a serious amount of cleavage.

