March 6, 2021
Niece Waidhofer Shows Off Tight Booty In 'Bibkini' She Doesn't Remember Buying
Niece Waidhofer smiles with a mirror behind her.
Instagram | Niece Waidhofer
Instagram Models
Treva Bowdoin

Voluptuous vixen Niece Waidhofer is known for spicing up her fans' Instagram feeds with racy photos of herself rocking bondage-inspired lingerie, lacy thongs, and other attire that leaves little of her curvy body to the imagination. She also delights her admirers with an occasional cosplay look, and she appeared to channel a farm girl with a dark, sensual side in her latest tantalizing photo. 

In her caption, the Texas-based model made a confession about the bikini that she wore: She didn't remember buying it.  

More Alluring Than Your Average Overalls
Niece Waidhofer sits on a counter in pink lace panties and a tied-up white tank top.
Instagram | Niece Waidhofer

Niece described the black two-piece that she had on as a "bibkini." This was seemingly in reference to the bib overalls that are a popular fashion choice among farmers. However, her chest was not covered up with a bib and front pocket. Instead, a low neckline displayed her ample assets. 

Two thick straps crossed between her collarbones, pulling her breasts up to create even more cleavage. The suspender-style bands boasted silver overalls buckles, which were hooked onto buttons on the top's bust.   

Rear View Mirror
Niece Waidhofer sports a black shirt with strappy back and wears jeans pulled down to expose thong.
Instagram | Niece Waidhofer

Niece used a mirror on the wall to show off her body from another angle that her fans always enjoy seeing. She got down on her knees on a mattress that appeared to be on the floor. The mirror was behind her. 

She held her phone up in front of her so that her selfie included her face, cleavage, and her rear-end's reflection.

Her bikini bottoms had a thong back. It was attached to the piece's side bands with another pair of buttons and buckles. The garment's cut was curved, which accentuated the round shape of Niece's porcelain-hued posterior. 

Small Waist, Stunning Face
Niece Waidhofer rocks a semi-sheer nude dress covered with beading.
Instagram | Niece Waidhofer

By kneeling on her knees, Niece made her hips look slightly wider, thus increasing the size differential between her voluptuous lower body and her wasp waist. She also arched her back to emphasize her torso's violin-like shape. 

Her long, dark hair flowed down her back so that its tips brushed the top of her thong. Her mane was styled in a smooth blowout that looked glossy and soft. 

The model's fair skin was flawless and dewy. As she took her perfectly posed selfie, she flashed a radiant smile at the camera. 

Having Fun With Her Forgotten Fashion Choice
Niece Waidhofer sports black thong bodysuit, pink wig, and furry cat-ear headband.
Instagram | Niece Waidhofer

Niece humorously used her geotag to describe the location of her photo as "Overall Mart." She also poked fun at her bathing suit's design. 

"Looks like the old navy 4th of July sale came early this year folks," she wrote. 

Many of the brunette bombshell's Instagram followers seemed to believe that they benefitted from her case of online shopping amnesia after she showed off her "bibkini."

"Cute booty you got," read one response to her post.

"It doesn't matter what you wear...your smile is what is the nicest thing you can show," another fan wrote.

Others joined her in joking about her swimsuit. 

"Lol I feel like this will make a great Farmer's Only profile picture," cracked one fan.

"You don’t have to be lonely at farmers onlyfans.com," Niece replied.

