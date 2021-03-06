Hannah Palmer Basks In The Sunlight Wearing A Sinful Black Slip Dress

Blond bombshell Hannah Palmer tantalized her 1.7 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a steamy duo of snaps in which she rocked a sinfully sexy slip dress.

The photo was taken outdoors, and Hannah had found a stretch of lush green grass next to a building that provided some shade. Though patches of shade were available closer to the building, Hannah sat in the sunlight, allowing the rays to illuminate her flawless skin.

The fabric of her slip dress had a slight sheen to it that looked stunning in the sunshine.