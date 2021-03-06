Trending Stories
TV

Norma Rodriguez, Warren Mackey: Hispanic Mother Found Dead In Port Hueneme Home, California Murder Profiled On 'Betrayed'

Instagram Models

Ana Paula Saenz Bares Her Tight Booty In Thong Bikini For Sultry Balcony Snaps

Instagram Models

Holly Sonders Gets Drenched & Has A 'Rave In The Shower'

Celebrities

Natalie Noel Flaunts Incredible Body In Cut-Out Bathing Suit For 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Photoshoot

Instagram Models

Cindy Prado Sizzles In A Bold Mini Dress That Showcases Her Curves

Instagram Models

Anastasiya Kvitko Looks Sinfully Sexy In Thigh-High Boots & Bodysuit

March 6, 2021
Hannah Palmer Basks In The Sunlight Wearing A Sinful Black Slip Dress
Hannah Palmer rocks a tiny white bikini.
Instagram | Hannah Palmer
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Blond bombshell Hannah Palmer tantalized her 1.7 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a steamy duo of snaps in which she rocked a sinfully sexy slip dress. 

The photo was taken outdoors, and Hannah had found a stretch of lush green grass next to a building that provided some shade. Though patches of shade were available closer to the building, Hannah sat in the sunlight, allowing the rays to illuminate her flawless skin.

The fabric of her slip dress had a slight sheen to it that looked stunning in the sunshine.

Blond Beauty
Hannah Palmer rocks a corset top and black leather shorts.
Instagram | Hannah Palmer

In the caption of the post, she mentioned that the necklace was from the online retailer Fashion Nova. She also tagged the brand's own Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

The dress had structured cups with an underwire that extended along the undersides of her breasts, adding some support. Vertical pleats covered her ample assets, and each cup had a colorful lace trim that drew even more attention to her chest.

She had a tantalizing amount of cleavage on display in the sexy garment.

Soaking Up The Sunshine
Hannah Palmer poses in a black slip dress.
Instagram | Hannah Palmer

Incredibly thin straps extended over her shoulders, leaving her chest and slender arms bare. The necklace she wore glimmered on her chest, catching the sunlight as she leaned back, supporting her weight with her hands.

Apart from the cups, the dress was very simple, with the silky fabric draping over her toned stomach and shapely hips. The hem came just a few inches down her thighs, leaving plenty of her sculpted stems on display.

Hannah's blond locks tumbled down her back, and she had her eyes closed as she enjoyed the warmth of the sun on her face.

Sinfully Sexy
Hannah Palmer poses in a silky black slip.
Instagram | Hannah Palmer

For the second image, she turned her attention to the camera, sitting up with a soft smile gracing her features. She leaned forward slightly in a pose that accentuated her cleavage even more, and her legs were at an angle beneath her.

She wore a pair of black slip-on shoes with a chunky heel, and her long blond locks were styled in soft curls that cascaded down her chest and back. 

She placed both hands on her lap as she posed for the sweet yet sexy shot.

Bikini Bombshell
Hannah Palmer spreads her legs in a green printed bikini.
Instagram | Hannah Palmer

Hannah's fans couldn't get enough of the smoking-hot share, and the post racked up over 88,000 likes within 20 hours of going live.

"Glowing," one fan wrote simply, followed by a flame emoji.

"The most beautiful woman on the planet," another chimed in.

From swimwear to evening attire, Hannah loves to show off her voluptuous curves in all kinds of looks. Back in January 2021, as The Inquisitr reported, she tantalized her audience with an update in which she rocked a white corset-inspired top and tiny Daisy Dukes. 

Latest Headlines

Rachel Ward Is A Blond Bombshell In A Sexy Animal-Print Bodysuit

March 6, 2021

Anastasiya Kvitko Looks Sinfully Sexy In Thigh-High Boots & Bodysuit

March 6, 2021

Donald Trump Issues New Endorsements

March 6, 2021

Halle Bailey Twerks In Pink Booty Shorts For Cardi B's 'Up' Challenge

March 6, 2021

NBA Rumors: Heat Could Acquire John Wall For Goran Dragic, Tyler Herro & Kelly Olynyk In Proposed Blockbuster

March 6, 2021

Holly Sonders Wears Nothing But Skimpy Panties To Bed In Smoking-Hot Share

March 6, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.