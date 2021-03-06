Trending Stories
March 6, 2021
Anastasiya Kvitko Looks Sinfully Sexy In Thigh-High Boots & Bodysuit
Side profile shot of Anastasiya Kvitko
Instagram | Anastasiya Kvitko
Ava Bennet

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko tantalized her 12.1 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a steamy trio of snaps in which she rocked a daring yet sexy monochromatic look.

The photos were taken indoors with nothing but a plain white wall behind her, and the simple backdrop allowed her ensemble to take center stage.

The outfit she wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand Anastasiya has worn on her page many times before. She made sure to tag the brand's own Instagram page in the caption of the post, in case any of her fans wanted to pick up the pieces in the look.

Brunette Beauty
Anastasiya Kvitko rocks a printed mini dress with a plunging neckline.star
Instagram | Anastasiya Kvitko

Anastasiya started out with a simple black bodysuit that clung to every inch of her curvaceous figure. The garment had a crew-neck neckline, and the fabric hugged her ample assets and slim waist. The bodysuit had high-cut sides that stretched over her hips, accentuating her hourglass shape and putting the spotlight on her voluptuous lower body.

She layered a long jacket over top of the garment, and the jacket appeared to have been crafted from some type of pleather material that had a sheen to it. The piece was open, showing off her curves.

Dangerous Curves
Anastasiya Kvitko pairs a bodysuit with a long jacket and thigh-high boots.
Instagram | Anastasiya Kvitko

She also rocked a pair of thigh-high boots crafted from what appeared to be the same fabric as the jacket. They came high up her thighs, leaving just a small portion of her skin exposed.

Her long locks were styled in a high, curled ponytail with a few strands remaining loose to frame her face. In the first image, she had her chin slightly raised as she gazed at the camera with a sultry expression.

The second image in the series was taken from slightly further away, placing every inch of Anastasiya's bombshell body in the frame. 

Back In Black
Anastasiya Kvitko rocks thigh-high boots and a bodysuit with a pleather jacket.
Instagram | Anastasiya Kvitko

In the third and final shot, she twisted her body to the side, showing off the look from yet another angle. The side view accentuated her shapely physique, and she pushed one half of the jacket back so that she had the maximum amount of her hips and booty on display. She placed one hand near the fabric above her hip, drawing even more attention to her curves.

She kept the look very simple, adding no additional accessories, and her fans couldn't get enough. 

Bombshell Backside
Anastasiya Kvitko rocks tight khaki pants and a crop top.
Instagram | Anastasiya Kvitko

The post racked up over 139,100 likes within 17 hours of going live. It also received 2,144 comments from her fans in the same time span.

"ALL OF THEM! Lord you are a blessing a masterpiece so gorgeous," one fan wrote, referencing the question Anastasiya posed in the caption.

"Beautiful my dear," another chimed in, followed by a string of flame emoji and heart eyes emoji.

Anastasiya loves to showcase her curves in all kinds of skimpy ensembles, including barely-there bikinis, such as this tiny pink set she wore in the past.

