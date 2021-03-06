Trending Stories
March 6, 2021
Donald Trump Issues New Endorsements
Former President Donald Trump holds a press conference.
Shutterstock | 172178900
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

Since losing the 2020 presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump has mostly avoided the spotlight, seldom making public appearances.  

However, Trump's appearance at last week's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) suggested that he is looking to reassert himself as the undisputed leader of the GOP.

On Friday evening, Trump announced a new tranche of endorsements, signaling that he plans on playing an active role in Republican politics ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

Per Fox News, the former commander-in-chief endorsed Republicans Henry McMaster, Tim Griffin and Mike Crapo.

Henry McMaster
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster delivers a speech.
Gettyimages | Sean Rayford

Trump endorsed McMaster, the Governor of South Carolina, for a re-election bid in 2022, stating that he "has been a great Governor for the wonderful people of South Carolina."

"He is strong on the military, our vets, crime, and the second amendment. He has also been a fabulous chief executive for his state. Henry has my complete and total endorsement as he runs for re-election," Trump said.

In a tweet, McMaster thanked the former president for his support, writing that he "has made America stronger and more prosperous."

Tim Griffin
Arkansas Lt. Gov. Tom Griffin poses for a photograph.
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Rep_Tim_Griffin_Official_Photo.jpg

Trump endorsed  Arkansas Lt. Gov. Griffin, who is running for the state's Attorney General. The former president said that Griffin has his "complete and total endorsement" and praised the official's tough on crime record.

"Tim will be tough on Crime, defend our Second Amendment, loves our Military and our Vets, and will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the brave Men and Women of Law Enforcement," he said.

As Arkansas Times reported, Griffin initially wanted to run for governor, but abandoned the idea after former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced her candidacy.

Mike Crapo
Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo speaks at a hearing.
Gettyimages | Pool

Crapo, who represents Idaho in the U.S. Senate, also received an endorsement from Trump.

"Mike is tough on Crime, Strong on the Border, and fights for our Military and our Vets. He will continue to be a Champion for our Second Amendment and the great Outdoorsmen and Women of Idaho and the USA," the former president said in a statement.

Crapo, who has yet to officially announce his candidacy, thanked Trump for his support and promised to "keep working hard to achieve solutions based on our Constitution and conservative principles and values."

Trump Is Working To Keep Control Of GOP
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally.
Gettyimages | Drew Angerer

Given that he is banned from social media, Trump has relied on releasing statements to bash disloyal Republicans and attack Democratic lawmakers.

Earlier this week, the former president blasted Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, once again indicating that he is not going away.

Trump did the same at CPAC, where he repeatedly slammed moderate Republicans, while also taking aim at Biden and his Democratic allies.

He also teased another possible presidential campaign, touted his administration's accomplishments and cast doubt on the legitimacy of Biden's 2020 victory.

