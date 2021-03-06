Donald Trump Issues New Endorsements

Since losing the 2020 presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump has mostly avoided the spotlight, seldom making public appearances.

However, Trump's appearance at last week's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) suggested that he is looking to reassert himself as the undisputed leader of the GOP.

On Friday evening, Trump announced a new tranche of endorsements, signaling that he plans on playing an active role in Republican politics ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

Per Fox News, the former commander-in-chief endorsed Republicans Henry McMaster, Tim Griffin and Mike Crapo.