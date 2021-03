Heat Creates Own 'Big Three'

Wall would undeniably be an intriguing addition to the Heat. When healthy, he could provide a significant improvement with their offensive efficiency that currently ranks No. 24 in the league, scoring 106.1 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN. He would give the Heat a very reliable third-scoring option behind Butler and Adebayo, as well as a great playmaker and three-point shooter.

This season, the 30-year-old floor general is averaging 21.0 points and 6.0 assists while shooting 42.4 percent from the field and 34.0 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. If Wall, Butler, and Adebayo build good chemistry, the Heat would form the league's newest "Big Three" that would give them a better matchup against Eastern Conference powerhouse teams like the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Philadelphia 76ers.