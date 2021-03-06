Trending Stories
March 6, 2021
Abby Dowse Declares She's 'Ready' In A Sexy Red Top & Distressed Jeans
Abby Dowse sizzles in a pink bikini and wide-brimmed hat.
Instagram | Abby Dowse
Abby Dowse
Ava Bennet

Buxom blond Abby Dowse tantalized her three million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a smoking-hot snap in which she rocked a casual yet super sexy look.

The photo was taken indoors, in a space that has been the backdrop of many of Abby's pictures. A white wall and wide-plank white flooring created a neutral backdrop, and the furniture matched the color scheme, with a cozy-looking white couch topped with plenty of throw pillows right behind her.

The outfit she wore was from the brand Oh Polly, and she tagged the brand in the picture itself as well as in the caption.

Valentine Vixen
Abby Dowse rocks heart-printed lingerie and ripped jeans.
Instagram | Abby Dowse

Abby showcased her fit physique in a red top that had a corset-like vibe. The vibrant hue looked stunning against Abby's bronzed skin, and she had plenty of her figure on display.

The neckline flaunted a serious amount of cleavage, and thin spaghetti straps extended over her shoulders, leaving her slender arms exposed. The top had seamed detailing stretching vertically and diagonally across the piece. It had an asymmetrical hem, dipping down slightly lower in the middle, just above her belly button.

Red Hot
Abby Dowse wears a daring red top and distressed jeans.
Instagram | Abby Dowse

Plenty of her toned stomach was visible in the shot, and the garment clung to her contours, highlighting her ample curves.

She paired the daring crop top with a simple pair of distressed jeans. The waistband of the light-wash jeans settled below her belly button, and Abby hooked a thumb into the pocket on one side, tugging them down slightly in a sultry move.

The pants had major distressed detailing on both legs, with shreds of fabric stretching over her toned thighs and shins, with large cut-out segments leaving her knees bared.

Poolside Bombshell
Abby Dowse rocks a hot pink bikini.
Instagram | Abby Dowse

The hem of the jeans had been rolled up into cuffs, leaving a bit of extra skin on her legs exposed.

She finished off the look with a few accessories, including a pair of statement shoes with patent red toes and studded strap detailing.

She also had a pair of gold hoop earrings in, a delicate bracelet on each wrist, and two layered necklaces that drew even more attention to her chest. A cross-body bag crafted from quilted tan leather hung near her hip, and she held her cell phone in one hand to take the shot.

Pretty In Pink
Abby Dowse poses in a pink bodysuit and lace-up boots.
Instagram | Abby Dowse

Abby's blond locks were up in a sleek high bun with a few strands remaining loose to frame her face, and though her gaze was focused on the cell phone screen, her fans couldn't get enough.

The post racked up 424 comments in just five hours from her fans. 

"Best look ever," one follower declared, including a trio of heart eyes emoji in the remark.

While she loves rocking all kinds of figure-hugging outfits, Abby particularly loves thrilling her audience with bikini snaps. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she stunned in a simple yet stunning two-piece set poolside.

