Holly Sonders Wears Nothing But Skimpy Panties To Bed In Smoking-Hot Share

Flashing The Flesh

Snapped in mid-profile, Holly gave fans a good look at her busty assets as she shot a coy stare at the camera. The topless beauty kept the picture Instagram-safe with a tiny bikini top that was drawn over the photo in red ink.

While the subterfuge effectively censored her curves, much of Holly's buxom chest was exposed by the drawing that bared a substantial amount of sideboob and underboob. Her ample cleavage was also on display as the depiction featured a plunging neckline.

Holly attributed the rendering to Las Vegas-based plastic surgeon Christopher Khorsandi, who is responsible for the star's voluptuous lips.

"He really CAN create anything he wants!" she humorously wrote in her caption.

Keep scrolling to see the pic!

This was not the first time that Holly has used the trick to get an NSFW pic approved on Instagram. The babe rocked a drawn-on bikini top in a photo posted back in January, wherein she flaunted her spectacularly toned body in teeny booty shorts.