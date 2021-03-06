Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Holly Sonders Gets Drenched & Has A 'Rave In The Shower'

Instagram Models

Cindy Prado Sizzles In A Bold Mini Dress That Showcases Her Curves

Instagram Models

Ana Paula Saenz Bares Her Tight Booty In Thong Bikini For Sultry Balcony Snaps

Instagram Models

Gabby Epstein Shows Off Feminine Figure In Lacy Lingerie

Celebrities

Natalie Noel Flaunts Incredible Body In Cut-Out Bathing Suit For 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Photoshoot

Instagram Models

‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Bares Tight Buns In Red Thong

March 6, 2021
Argentine Model Sasha Ferro Flaunts Underboob & Tight Buns In Purple Bikini
Sasha Ferro wears a plunging black dress.
Instagram | Sasha Ferro
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Sasha Ferro has a knack for looking good in any swimwear. She also seems to enjoy wearing them at home. On Saturday, March 5, she updated her Instagram page with a post that featured her wearing a bold-colored bikini that showcased her underboob along with the rest of her fantastic physique.

Sasha's two-piece swimsuit was a bright purple color. The top looked similar to a sports bra with a cut-out along the base that displayed a tremendous amount of her underboob. Scroll down to check out her jaw-dropping display!

She Loves Selfies
Sasha Ferro wears a green bikini.
Instagram | Sasha Ferro

The swimwear had thick straps that clung to her shoulders, accentuating her lean arms. The scoop neckline also showcased her decolletage and a glimpse of her cleavage. The band that hugged her midriff was adorned with a small heart-shaped O-ring, which brought more attention to her taut stomach and chiseled abs.

The matching thong bikini wrapped tightly around her waist with a low front. The sides were cut high, exposing an ample amount of skin and highlighted her thighs. It had strings that were securely tied on the sides of her waist.

City Girl
Sasha Ferro wears a black thong bikini.
Instagram | Sasha Ferro

The influencer's post consisted of two photos that captured her standing on what appeared to be a balcony of her home in Miami. The area had stunning views of the city and the beach. The road, the tall buildings, and the sea were visible in the shot.

In the first snap, Sasha leaned on the glass railings with her backside facing the camera. She placed her hands on the handrail as she stared at the picturesque views in front of her. Her hair was blown by the breeze and caught on camera. The stance also displayed her perky buns, much to the delight of her fans.

She Loves The Beach
Sasha Ferro wears a colorful thong bikini.
Instagram | Sasha Ferro

In the second pic, Sasha turned around and showed off the front side of her body. She stood straight and raised her right arm while holding a water bottle over her face. Notably, her thigh gap looked evident in the photo, as well as her underboob and tight abs.

Sasha wore no jewelry, apart from a gold ring. She had her blond locks styled in sleek, straight strands with a center part. Her layered tresses framed her face shape. As for her nails, they were painted with red polish.

Flaunting Her Busty Assets
Sasha Ferro wears a black bikini at the beach.
Instagram | Sasha Ferro

In the caption, she mentioned liking the scenery and added a white heart and a palm tree emoji.

Sasha's 1.3 million followers couldn't get enough of the sizzling share, clicking the like button more than 103,000 times within the first 12 hours after going live on her feed. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section to leave over 580 notes.

"You are getting prettier and prettier. So sexy!" quipped one social media user.

"That color looks so nice, and it looks stunning on you!" wrote another fan.

"I'm obsessed! So gorgeous!" chimed a third follower.

Latest Headlines

Anastasiya Kvitko Looks Sinfully Sexy In Thigh-High Boots & Bodysuit

March 6, 2021

Donald Trump Issues New Endorsements

March 6, 2021

Halle Bailey Twerks In Pink Booty Shorts For Cardi B's 'Up' Challenge

March 6, 2021

NBA Rumors: Heat Could Acquire John Wall For Goran Dragic, Tyler Herro & Kelly Olynyk In Proposed Blockbuster

March 6, 2021

Holly Sonders Wears Nothing But Skimpy Panties To Bed In Smoking-Hot Share

March 6, 2021

Abby Dowse Declares She's 'Ready' In A Sexy Red Top & Distressed Jeans

March 6, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.