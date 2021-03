Chrissy Teigen squeezed her curves into a tight Hooters waitress outfit for a special occasion, and she revealed that she used to work at one of the "breastaurants." On Friday, March 5, she took to Instagram to share a brief video of herself rocking the look. According to the 35-year-old Cravings author, the uniform's iconic orange shorts have changed since she got paid to greet and seat customers craving wings.

"Back to my roots. Was a hostess at the hoots!" Chrissy wrote in her caption.