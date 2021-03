Karl-Anthony Towns' Impact On Warriors This season

Trading for Towns would undeniably be a worthy gamble for the Warriors. When healthy, most people would agree that KAT is one of the most dominant big men in the league. His arrival in Golden State is expected to bring significant improvement with their performance on both ends of the floor, giving them a very reliable scoring option under the basket, a monster rebounder, on-court facilitator, shot-blocker, and floor-spacer.

This season, he's averaging 22.0 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.7 blocks while shooting 49.4 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. If Towns and Curry mesh well on the court, the Warriors would have a better chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the 2021 NBA championship title.