The New Signing Is Male And One Of Khan's Favorites

As quoted by Wrestling Inc., Khan told Busted Open Radio hosts David LaGreca and Mark Henry on Friday that he is "excited" and “fired up” about the upcoming revelation of the new signing.

“I’ll say one thing, it’s one of my all-time favorite wrestlers,” Khan stated. “I tipped this on AEW Unrestricted [podcast], I said the gender is a male. He’s coming, he’s going to do great things for us, he’s committed, he’s going to sign a contract on Sunday at Revolution on pay-per-view.”