March 6, 2021
NBA Rumors: Wizards Could Acquire Aaron Gordon For Thomas Bryant, Troy Brown Jr. & Jerome Robinson
Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic looks on while dribbling the ball.
Gettyimages | Carmen Mandato
Basketball
Lorenzo Tanos

Despite how the Washington Wizards have become more competitive in recent weeks, trade rumors have continued to swirl around the team, particularly those regarding top scorer Bradley Beal’s future in the nation’s capital. As the Wizards appear determined to hang on to the All-Star shooting guard amid the unabated speculation, a recent report suggested that the organization could focus instead on improving his supporting cast in the lead-up to the March 25 trade deadline and acquiring Aaron Gordon from the Orlando Magic.

Wizards' Roster Is Considered Thin Beyond Beal & Westbrook
Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards look on during a game.
Gettyimages | Abbie Parr

As explained by Bleacher Report on Friday, the best way to convince Beal to stay in Washington might be to improve the roster around him, given how it is “so light on actual support.” Although Beal is leading the entire NBA in scoring and teaming up with Russell Westbrook to give the Wizards a deadly starting backcourt, the club is ranked outside of the top 20 in offensive efficiency. And while the Wizards have won seven of their last 10 games, they remain at 12th place in the Eastern Conference with a 14-20 record.

The Proposed Trade For Gordon
Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic shoots over Rui Hachimura of the Washington Wizards.
Gettyimages | Patrick Smith

According to the publication, the Wizards could theoretically acquire Gordon by offering a package that includes center Thomas Bryant, reserves Troy Brown Jr. and Jerome Robinson, and a 2021 first-round selection with top-10 protection.

If the trade pushes forward, the Wizards will end up with a player who is averaging 13.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists and shooting 42.7 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from three-point range, per Basketball-Reference. He is, however, sidelined with an ankle injury that has kept him out of action since January 31. 

Gordon's Skills Make Him A Good Fit For Wizards
Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon dunks the ball.
Gettyimages | Harry Aaron

As speculated by Bleacher Report, the hypothetical trade could give the Wizards a player who could excel in transition and on the pick-and-roll while providing versatility on the defensive end. Gordon's athleticism was also mentioned as another reason why he could be a good fit for Washington's fast-paced style of play.

"Washington could rethink Gordon's possibilities as a small-ball 5, potentially unlocking a new layer of his production and raising its own ceiling in turn," the site wrote, adding that the former No. 4 overall pick could be what the club needs to sneak into the playoffs.

The Deal Could Help The Magic Start Rebuilding Process
Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant is guarded by New Orleans Pelicans guard Nicolo Melli.
Gettyimages | Pool

Bryant's torn ACL has him ruled out for the season and Brown and Robinson have both seen their minutes decline in the 2020-21 campaign. However, the publication suggested that they could all help the Magic kick-start their rebuilding process, with Bryant providing size and outside shooting, Brown offering a good mix of length, outside shooting, and playmaking, and Robinson capable of instant offense off the bench.

"Their present is going nowhere, so they should work to brighten their future," the site noted.

