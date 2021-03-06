NBA Rumors: Wizards Could Acquire Aaron Gordon For Thomas Bryant, Troy Brown Jr. & Jerome Robinson

Despite how the Washington Wizards have become more competitive in recent weeks, trade rumors have continued to swirl around the team, particularly those regarding top scorer Bradley Beal’s future in the nation’s capital. As the Wizards appear determined to hang on to the All-Star shooting guard amid the unabated speculation, a recent report suggested that the organization could focus instead on improving his supporting cast in the lead-up to the March 25 trade deadline and acquiring Aaron Gordon from the Orlando Magic.