NBA Rumors: Wizards Could Acquire Aaron Gordon For Thomas Bryant, Troy Brown Jr. & Jerome Robinson

The Proposed Trade For Gordon

According to the publication, the Wizards could theoretically acquire Gordon by offering a package that includes center Thomas Bryant, reserves Troy Brown Jr. and Jerome Robinson, and a 2021 first-round selection with top-10 protection.

If the trade pushes forward, the Wizards will end up with a player who is averaging 13.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists and shooting 42.7 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from three-point range, per Basketball-Reference. He is, however, sidelined with an ankle injury that has kept him out of action since January 31.