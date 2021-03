Vale Genta has a thing or two in common with Britney Spears, and she revealed one of the them in her latest Instagram post. The model was pictured rocking an extremely short pair of Daisy Dukes with a crop top, and those who follow Britney on Instagram know that she's also fond of tiny shorts and belly shirts.

In her caption, Vale used a hashtag to show her support for the "Free Britney" movement, an online campaign to end the pop star's conservatorship.