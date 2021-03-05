Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Devin Brugman Shows Off Insane Body In White String Bikini

Instagram Models

Gabby Epstein Shows Off Feminine Figure In Lacy Lingerie

Instagram Models

Cindy Prado Sizzles In A Bold Mini Dress That Showcases Her Curves

Bikini

Victoria's Secret Model Frida Aasen Does A Handstand In Yellow Bikini Bottoms

Instagram Models

Gabriella Abutbol Flaunts Her Curves In Pink Lingerie With Pants Unbuttoned

Instagram Models

Courtney Ann Drops Jaws With Legs Apart In Red Lingerie Set

March 5, 2021
Donald Trump Slams Joe Biden: 'He Has Violated His Oath Of Office'
Former President Donald Trump delivers a speech.
Gettyimages | Scott Olson
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

In a statement released on Friday, former President Donald Trump ripped into President Joe Biden, blaming the Democrat for the "spiraling tsunami" at the U.S.-Mexico border.

"Our border is now totally out of control thanks to the disastrous leadership of Joe Biden," Trump said, per Fox News.

"Our great Border Patrol and ICE agents have been disrespected, demeaned, and mocked by the Biden Administration. A mass incursion into the country by people who should not be here is happening on an hourly basis, getting worse by the minute," he added.

'It Will Soon Be Worse,' Trump Claims
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a press conference.
Shutterstock | 172178900

The situation will only get worse, according to Trump, who slammed Biden for reportedly ordering the Border Patrol in South Texas to release coronavirus-positive migrants. In addition, Biden has moved to reform Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the former president suggested.

"When I left office, we had achieved the most secure border in our country’s history. Under Biden, it will soon be worse, more dangerous, and more out of control than ever before. He has violated his oath of office to uphold our Constitution and enforce our laws," Trump said.

'Remain In Mexico' Policy
Wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
Gettyimages | Joe Raedle

Biden has reversed a number of Trump administration's immigration policies, including the so-called "Remain in Mexico" policy. According to Trump, these decisions are already backfiring.

"The Remain in Mexico Policy was incredible, but immediately abandoned by Biden, probably because it worked so well. Likewise, our Safe Third Agreements in Central America were extraordinarily successful, so Biden foolishly ditched them too," the former commander-in-chief stated.

As The New York Times reported, earlier this week, Biden and Democratic lawmakers unveiled a proposal that would offer a path to citizenship to 11 million undocumented immigrants.

Trump Says Biden Must 'Act Immediately'
Donald Trump, Joe Biden during a presidential debate.
Shutterstock | 283063955

Concluding his statement, Trump called on the Biden administration to "act immediately to end the border nightmare that they have unleashed onto our Nation."

"Keep illegal immigration, crime, and the China Virus out of our country!" the former president added, referring to COVID-19.

As Fox News noted, Trump made similar comments at last week's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), when he blamed Biden for what he described as a "national security disaster."

Republicans have echoed these comments, urging the president to impose tighter restrictions on immigration. 

Biden's Immigration Policies
President Joe Biden speaks at a press conference.
Gettyimages | Chip Somodevilla

Biden's immigration policies are relatively unpopular, polling suggests. As The New York Post reported, a recent Harvard University/Harris Insights and Analytics poll found that 55 percent of Americans disapprove of Biden's decision to reduce the deportation of some undocumented immigrants.

Still, Biden's approval rating has remained steady. In a Monmouth University survey released earlier this week, 51 percent said they approve of the job the Democrat has done so far. However, the same poll found that the vast majority of Republican voters disapprove of Biden's actions.

Latest Headlines

Vale Genta Flaunts Buns In Daisy Dukes & Shows Britney Spears Support

March 5, 2021

Joe Biden Is Deploying Officials On A Secret Border Trip, Report Says

March 5, 2021

Alexa Collins Sizzles In A Daring Lavender Polka Dot Bikini

March 5, 2021

NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Acquire John Collins, Danilo Gallinari & Kevin Huerter In New Blockbuster Trade Idea

March 5, 2021

Donald Trump Blasts Karl Rove: 'He’s A Pompous Fool'

March 5, 2021

'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice Claims It Was 'Hard' To Sell Home She Shared With Husband Joe

March 5, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.