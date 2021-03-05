Donald Trump Slams Joe Biden: 'He Has Violated His Oath Of Office'

In a statement released on Friday, former President Donald Trump ripped into President Joe Biden, blaming the Democrat for the "spiraling tsunami" at the U.S.-Mexico border.

"Our border is now totally out of control thanks to the disastrous leadership of Joe Biden," Trump said, per Fox News.

"Our great Border Patrol and ICE agents have been disrespected, demeaned, and mocked by the Biden Administration. A mass incursion into the country by people who should not be here is happening on an hourly basis, getting worse by the minute," he added.