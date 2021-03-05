Joe Biden Is Deploying Officials On A Secret Border Trip, Report Says

Amid an influx of young migrants at the border that is straining the United States' capacity, President Joe Biden is sending officials to the region, The Hill reported.

According to Breitbart, the purported trip is shrouded in secrecy.

"But important details of the trip remain secret, including who is going and where they will go, with the Biden administration citing security reasons for keeping details of the trip secret," the outlet claimed.

The publication also said that the trip is closed to the press.