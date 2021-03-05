Trending Stories
March 5, 2021
Joe Biden Is Deploying Officials On A Secret Border Trip, Report Says
President Joe Biden stares off camera.
Gettyimages | Chip Somodevilla
US Politics
Tyler MacDonald

Amid an influx of young migrants at the border that is straining the United States' capacity, President Joe Biden is sending officials to the region, The Hill reported.

According to Breitbart, the purported trip is shrouded in secrecy. 

"But important details of the trip remain secret, including who is going and where they will go, with the Biden administration citing security reasons for keeping details of the trip secret," the outlet claimed.

The publication also said that the trip is closed to the press.

Biden Has Urged Migrants To Avoid Coming To The Border
Joe Biden in front of a presidential podium.
Gettyimages | Alex Wong

As the border situation intensifies, Biden has urged migrants not to come to the region until the country is better equipped to deal with the influx.

Nevertheless, Biden has denied that the situation is a crisis and expressed confidence that migrants in need of refuge will ultimately have a place to call home.

"No, we’ll be able to handle it, God willing," he said.

As The Inquisitr reported, on Monday Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas also denied there was a border crisis, which allegedly conflicts with reports from border officials on the ground.

Biden Is Facing Criticism For Rolling Back Donald Trump's Border Measures
Joe Biden signs executive orders.
Gettyimages | Chip Somodevilla

Biden rolled back key border measures that were put in place by his predecessor, Donald Trump. According to Breitbart, these measures were designed to curb the migrant crisis, and Biden's reversal of the policies led to the current influx of migrant children seeking to enter America.

The outlet underlined the belief of some Republicans that Biden is intentionally creating an influx of migrants at the border. These members of the GOP are pointing to the reversal of Trump's policies as well as the president's public comments as evidence of the alleged plot.

Biden's Administration Might Be Illegally Detaining Migrants
Joe Biden smiles and makes a fist in front of the American flag.
Gettyimages | Alex Wong

The Biden administration is allegedly violating a law that required children to be transferred to a Health and Human Services (HHS) shelter within 72 hours. According to reporting from Breitbart, unaccompanied children are waiting days to weeks to be placed. 

Despite the recent re-opening of the Health and Human Services Office of Refugee Resettlement (HHS ORR) in Carrizo Springs, Texas, migrant capacity is still strained. In addition, such facilities are designed for adults.

Elsewhere, Breitbart noted that some border stations are operating under coronavirus protocols, which could be exacerbating the situation.

Biden's Approval Rating Is Slipping
Joe Biden speaks in front of the Seal of the President of the United States.
Gettyimages | Alex Wong

Amid the purported crisis at the border, Biden's approval rating is slipping. As The Inquisitr reported, a new poll from Monmouth University showed that 51 percent of those surveyed approved of the president's performance — down from the 54 percent that approved of his performance in January.

Elsewhere, 42 percent percent of respondents disapproved of his performance — an increase in 30 percent since January. According to the pollster, this shift is fueled by Americans who previously did not have an opinion of the head of state's performance in the White House.

