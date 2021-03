In a statement released Thursday evening, former President Donald Trump ripped into Fox News pundit and conservative operative Karl Rove.

As The Daily Caller's Henry Rodgers reported via Twitter, Trump slammed Rove -- who was former President George W. Bush's deputy chief of staff -- as a RINO (Republican in name only).

"Never had much of a feeling for Karl, in that I disagreed with so many of the things he says. He's a pompous fool with bad advice and always has an agenda," Trump said.