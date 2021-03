Teresa Giudice has sold the home she shared with her ex-husband Joe. She revealed on the show’s March 3 episode that the home in Montvale, New Jersey, that she spent nearly 20 years in had become too much to bear.

The New York Post reported that the home reportedly stored too many memories of the couple's life together.

Teresa and Joe were wed for 20 years before announcing their separation in 2019. The pair share four children: Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana.