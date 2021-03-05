Trending Stories
March 5, 2021
NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Acquire John Collins, Danilo Gallinari & Kevin Huerter In New Blockbuster Trade Idea
John Collins of the Atlanta Hawks shoots over Andre Drummond of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Gettyimages | Todd Kirkland
Basketball
Lorenzo Tanos

Thanks to the return of Stephen Curry from an injury that forced him to miss all but five games in 2019-20, the Golden State Warriors are back in playoff contention, with their 19-18 record at the All-Star Break placing them at ninth in the Western Conference. However, with Klay Thompson missing a second straight season due to injury, the team might need to make some changes before the March 25 trade deadline in order to give Curry some support on offense. With that in mind, Bleacher Report recently suggested a hypothetical blockbuster deal with the Atlanta Hawks that could address this issue.

The Proposed Blockbuster Deal
John Collins and Danilo Gallinari of the Atlanta Hawks celebrate during a game.
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox

As proposed by the outlet, the Warriors could give Curry the help he needs by acquiring John Collins, Danilo Gallinari, and Kevin Huerter from the Atlanta Hawks for Kelly Oubre Jr., Kevon Looney, Eric Paschall, Jordan Poole, and the top-three-protected 2021 first-round pick they previously acquired from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“The Warriors are 21st in offensive efficiency now. Add this trio, and they should be at least a top-10 attack,” the publication added. "Add a hopefully healthy Klay Thompson to the mix next season, and this might be one of the best offenses in basketball.”

Hawks Trio Has Been Productive In 2020-21
Kevin Huerter of the Atlanta Hawks drives against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox

According to the Hawks’ Basketball-Reference page, Collins is currently second in scoring on the team behind Trae Young, with averages of 18 points and 7.6 rebounds and a 53.6 percent field-goal percentage. Gallinari, while coming off the bench and averaging just 11.2 points, is still a reliable threat from outside, as he has converted on 38.8 percent of his three-point attempts. Lastly, Huerter has played solidly as the Hawks’ starting shooting guard and has produced 12.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.

The Deal Could Help The Warriors ‘Chase Championships’ Immediately
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins hangs from the basket during a game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Gettyimages | Carmen Mandato

While there’s a possibility Collins might turn out to be a half-season rental if he signs elsewhere via restricted free agency this summer, Bleacher Report stressed that the Warriors have been known as a team that doesn’t mind “paying big to win big” — in this case, potentially offering the 23-year-old big man a lucrative new contract if the deal pushes forward.

As further noted, Collins, Gallinari, and Huerter could team up with the Warriors’ core of Curry, Thompson, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, and rookie center James Wiseman to help them “chase championships” immediately and have enough players to build for the coming seasons.

Hawks Could Also Benefit From The Deal
Kelly Oubre Jr. of the Golden State Warriors prepares to pass the ball.
Gettyimages | Harry How

Meanwhile, the publication posited that the Hawks might have a lot to gain from the trade. Oubre, who had a bit of a sluggish start to the 2020-21 season, could be a “great” fit alongside Young, while Paschall and Poole could be serviceable second-unit players if they get moved to Atlanta. Looney was described as a “playoff-tested” center who could also see meaningful minutes.

In addition, the site noted that the 2021 first-rounder could also help the Hawks emerge "way ahead" of the Warriors in the proposed deal.

