NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Acquire John Collins, Danilo Gallinari & Kevin Huerter In New Blockbuster Trade Idea

Thanks to the return of Stephen Curry from an injury that forced him to miss all but five games in 2019-20, the Golden State Warriors are back in playoff contention, with their 19-18 record at the All-Star Break placing them at ninth in the Western Conference. However, with Klay Thompson missing a second straight season due to injury, the team might need to make some changes before the March 25 trade deadline in order to give Curry some support on offense. With that in mind, Bleacher Report recently suggested a hypothetical blockbuster deal with the Atlanta Hawks that could address this issue.