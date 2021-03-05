NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Acquire John Collins, Danilo Gallinari & Kevin Huerter In New Blockbuster Trade Idea

The Proposed Blockbuster Deal

As proposed by the outlet, the Warriors could give Curry the help he needs by acquiring John Collins, Danilo Gallinari, and Kevin Huerter from the Atlanta Hawks for Kelly Oubre Jr., Kevon Looney, Eric Paschall, Jordan Poole, and the top-three-protected 2021 first-round pick they previously acquired from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“The Warriors are 21st in offensive efficiency now. Add this trio, and they should be at least a top-10 attack,” the publication added. "Add a hopefully healthy Klay Thompson to the mix next season, and this might be one of the best offenses in basketball.”