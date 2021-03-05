Trending Stories
March 5, 2021
Katelyn Runck Glows In A Floral Dress With A Plunging Neckline
Katelyn Runck poses in a red dress with a plunging neckline.
Instagram | Katelyn Runck
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Brunette bombshell Katelyn Runck tantalized her 2.4 million Instagram followers with her most recent post, a steamy duo of snaps in which she showcased her curves in a flirty floral dress.

The photos were taken in Florida, as Katelyn referenced in the caption. She has included the sunny spot as the geotag on many of her recent posts, and in the caption of her latest share mentioned she had been in the "Sunshine State" for a few months. It seems that she has been taking the opportunity to wear plenty of cleavage-baring ensembles while in the warm climate.

Fitness Queen
Katelyn Runck rocks a crop top and matching leggings.
Instagram | Katelyn Runck

In her recent share, she kept things colorful with a simple yet sexy mini dress that was crafted from a floral printed material. The background of the fabric was a bold orange hue that looked stunning against Katelyn's bronzed skin. 

The floral pattern atop the vibrant shade included blooms in shades of white, red, and pale blue, adding some gorgeous contrast.

The dress had a plunging v-neck neckline that showcased a serious amount of cleavage, highlighting her ample assets to perfection, with a twist detail below her breasts drawing even more attention to her curves.

Flirty In Floral
Katelyn Runck flaunts her curves in a floral dress.
Instagram | Katelyn Runck

Thin straps extended over her shoulders, leaving her sculpted arms exposed, and the fabric hugged her curvaceous figure. The garment stretched over her breasts and nipped in at her waist, and the figure-hugging torso transitioned to a looser skirt portion with the fabric draped over her lower body.

The hem settled just a few inches above her knees. In the first pic she pulled one side of the dress up, exposing even more of her skin in a flirty move. 

She held a white hat by her side, and kept her gaze focused on the camera in the sultry shot.

Glowing Goddess
Katelyn Runck poses in a yellow floral dress.
Instagram | Katelyn Runck

Katelyn kept the accessories simple yet impactful, and paired the hat with some stud earrings and a necklace that draped over her chest, with the tasseled end nestled just below her cleavage. 

Her long brunette locks tumbled down her chest in a slightly wavy style, reaching all the way to her waist.

The second image was taken from a slightly further perspective, showing off Katelyn's strappy wedge sandals as well. She stood next to a massive tree trunk, with plenty of additional greenery visible in the distance.

Delicious In Distressed Denim
Katelyn Runck rocks a white tank and distressed undone jeans.
Instagram | Katelyn Runck

The sun illuminated her skin, casting a gorgeous glow over the entire scene, and her fans couldn't get enough. The post racked up over 8,300 likes within just one hour of going live.

"Gorgeous," one fan wrote simply, followed by two flame emoji.

Katelyn loves to tempt her audience with smoking-hot snaps. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she slayed in teal dress with a revealing lace-up front that showcased her cleavage. Fans who are interested in seeing more of her fitness-centric content can also follow her alternative Instagram page, Katelyn Runck Fitness.

