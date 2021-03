Wolves Might Face Competition For Collins

As for Collins, the publication speculated that the Timberwolves might “face more competition” if they decide to make a move for Collins. While his stats are down from the 2019-20 campaign, he is still among the Hawks’ top contributors, with averages of 18 points, 7.6 rebounds, and one block per game and shooting clips of 53.6 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from beyond the arc, per Basketball-Reference.

Although there are seemingly multiple teams that could show interest in Collins, Bleacher Report cited The Athletic’s Sam Amick, who wrote that the Hawks might hang on to him if they remain in playoff contention by the deadline.