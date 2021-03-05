Bruce Springsteen Day Almost Official In New Jersey

Bruce Springsteen Day is almost official in the singer and songwriter's home state of New Jersey. The Asbury Park Press reported that if passed, it will be celebrated on September 23, The Boss' birthday.

A Senate committee on Thursday unanimously pushed forward a resolution marking the day.

The sponsor of the bill, Sen. Vin Gopal, said the effort is a way to say thanks to the rock icon.

“No artist, musical or otherwise, captures the New Jersey spirit or its blue-collar identity in quite the same way as Bruce Springsteen, our homegrown rocker, blues man and poet," the senator said a statement.