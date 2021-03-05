Trending Stories
Instagram Models

‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Bares Tight Buns In Red Thong

Instagram Models

Jade Grobler Flaunts Tight Buns In Thong Bikini While Taking An Outdoor Shower

Instagram Models

Gabriella Abutbol Flaunts Her Curves In Pink Lingerie With Pants Unbuttoned

Instagram Models

Cindy Prado Sizzles In A Bold Mini Dress That Showcases Her Curves

Bikini

Victoria's Secret Model Frida Aasen Does A Handstand In Yellow Bikini Bottoms

Instagram Models

Courtney Ann Drops Jaws With Legs Apart In Red Lingerie Set

March 5, 2021
Holly Sonders Gets Drenched & Has A 'Rave In The Shower'
Holly Sonders licks her lips while holding a golf club.
Gettyimages | Todd Warshaw
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Holly Sonders knows how to keep fans coming back for more. On Thursday, the former Golf Channel host made the workweek a bit more interesting by taking to Instagram to upload a scorching new video of herself in the shower. 

The brunette bombshell looked hotter than ever as she opted to take it all off and expose her rock-hard body in a skimpy underwear set. She got soaked and steamy, getting the party going to the beat of Kage's "Feel Me" and thrilling fans with a seductive "rave in the shower."    

Check out the scorching clip below!

Toying With Her Fans
Holly Sonders poses naked while sitting in a bathtub.
Instagram | Holly Sonders

Holly served up a sexy show of her insane figure as she caressed her curves and shot an alluring stare at the camera. The babe was braless under a flimsy white top, which she pulled up super high on her chest to flash a massive amount of sideboob. 

The smokeshow seemed to thrill fans with a nip slip at the beginning of the clip, which captured her in profile and delivered some tantalizing sideboob. Water poured all over her perky chest, getting her assets thoroughly drenched. Holly's provocative performance can be seen below, so keep scrolling. 

The model alternatively placed her hands on her bosom and shot a smoldering stare at the camera. Steam rose up all around her as she threw her head back and played with her wet locks.

 

 

Tight Bod On Show
Holly Sonders leaves nothing to the imagination in a racy micro bikini.
Instagram | Holly Sonders

At one point, the merciless seductress faced the camera and flaunted her ripped abs. Her chiseled midriff was on full display as she grazed her tummy and tugged on her bottoms. She pulled the spaghetti side strap high on her waist, baring her hip in the scanty number. The white panties dipped dangerously low in the front, only covering what was necessary. 

The camera then zoomed out and showcased Holly's voluptuous thighs. The model put one leg in front of the other and touched her hip before she turned around yet again and showed off her bare buns. 

Flaunting Her Pert Booty 
Holly Sonders shows off round backside in a skintight knitted dress.
Instagram | Holly Sonders

Holly highlighted her pert posterior as she opened her thighs and arched her back. She stuck her booty out for the camera, sneaking a peek over her shoulder. Her soaked tresses draped over her lower body, grazing her buttocks and drawing attention to the revealing v-shape design of her thong.  

The NSFW showing of skin seemed to have left quite a few pulses racing among Holly's followers, judging by the gushing messages in the comments section.

"I wish I was a loofah!" wrote one person.

Another fan told the sizzling model she missed a spot and offered to lend her a hand.  

"Suddenly I need a cold shower," quipped a third user.

 

 

Thankful To Her Team
Holly Sonders flaunts abs and underboob in crop top and leggings.
Instagram | Holly Sonders

Holly credited the eye-popping video to photographer and filmmaker Roí Allen, who has collaborated with the model in the past.

In her caption, she penned a lengthy message of appreciation to her team, praising the crew's creativity. She expressed her gratitude for working with them, noting they were all "beyond talented."

Her online admirers were quick to recognize Holly's own talent, applauding her "incredible" transformation.

"Beautiful. Hard to believe this is the same Holly from the golf channel," said one user.

"Wow you are so talented you [sic] team does great work but they have a very talented subject to work with I love it," raved another Instagrammer, leaving a trail of flames. "Spartan strong," they added. 
 

Latest Headlines

Reality Steve Reveals Updated 'Bachelor' Finale Spoilers

March 5, 2021

Isabella Buscemi Smolders In Teeny Weenie Bikini & Snow Boots

March 5, 2021

Holly Sonders Bends Over A Pool Table In Sexy Lingerie: 'Break Some Balls Today Baby'

March 5, 2021

Ana Paula Saenz Bares Her Tight Booty In Thong Bikini For Sultry Balcony Snaps

March 5, 2021

Alexa Collins Sizzles In A Tiny Crocheted Bikini With Fringe Embellishments

March 5, 2021

Meghan Markle Reportedly Says 'Serious' & 'Upsetting' Things During Oprah Tell-All

March 5, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.