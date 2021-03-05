Trending Stories
Instagram Models

‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Bares Tight Buns In Red Thong

Instagram Models

Jade Grobler Flaunts Tight Buns In Thong Bikini While Taking An Outdoor Shower

Bikini

Victoria's Secret Model Frida Aasen Does A Handstand In Yellow Bikini Bottoms

Instagram Models

Holly Sonders Spreads Legs In Black Lingerie & Thigh-High Boots

Instagram Models

Courtney Ann Drops Jaws With Legs Apart In Red Lingerie Set

Instagram Models

Gabriella Abutbol Flaunts Her Curves In Pink Lingerie With Pants Unbuttoned

March 5, 2021
Ana Paula Saenz Bares Her Tight Booty In Thong Bikini For Sultry Balcony Snaps
Ana Paula Saenz wears a red top.
Instagram | Ana Paula Saenz
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Mexican model Ana Paula Saenz put her bodacious backside on show in a hot new addition to her Instagram feed this week. The Latina model sent temperatures soaring when she shared the tantalizing snaps on Thursday, March 4.

The share contained two pictures that were snapped somewhere in Mexico, per the geotag. Ana was seen standing outside on the balcony of the place where she was staying, and it overlooked stunning views of nature. Her fans have been singing their praises ever since the pics went live on her page.

Sexy Latina
Ana Paula Saenz wears a black lacy underwear set.
Instagram | Ana Paula Saenz

In the first snapshot, Ana was snapped sideways while clad in her sexy bathing suit. She stood with one leg forward, and the stance emphasized the roundness of her buns. She stared at something off-camera with a pensive look on her face. A massive view of her sideboob was visible from the side angle, which made viewers happy.

She was on a small balcony. The lower part of the railings was adorned with fake leaves. The views in front of her mostly consisted of lush greenery.

Flaunting Her Washboard Abs
Ana Paula Saenz wears a hot pink sports bra and matching bottoms.
Instagram | Ana Paula Saenz

In the second photo, Ana stood with her back to the camera. Notably, her posture made her perky booty the main attraction. She lifted her left hand to touch her head as she looked over her shoulder, staring at something in a sultry manner. The indirect sunlight spilled over her body, illuminating her curvy frame.

Ana is fond of showing off her insanely toned body on social media. The constant uploads on her page with sexy snaps gained her fame and over a million followers on the photo-sharing app.

She Plays Games
Ana Paula Saenz wears a black, long sleeve crop top and black Batman briefs.
Instagram | Ana Paula Saenz

Ana went full bombshell as she worked the camera in cheeky swimwear that perfectly suited her enviable curves. The two-piece set had a bright yellow color that alone was enough to turn a few heads. However, its revealing design also helped to ensure that all eyes remained on the influencer.

The internet personality sizzled as she bared her pert derriere in a pair of scanty thong bikini bottoms that left little to the imagination. The piece exposed her tight buns in their entirety while also offering a peek at her shapely thighs. It had a thin waistband that fit snugly around her hips, emphasizing her small waist and hourglass figure. Admirers could also get a peek at her taut tummy and washboard abs in one picture.

Beach Bombshell
Ana Paula Saenz wears a white bikini.
Instagram | Ana Paula Saenz

Ana wore a top with padded cups that secured her ample breasts. The plunging neckline showcased her voluptuous cleavage, while the sides exposed her sideboob.

Ana wrote a simple greeting for her fans in the caption, adding a red heart emoji.

From her huge fan base, a lot of her online audience swooned over the double-pic update. It racked up more than 60,900 likes and over 620 notes within 17 hours of being uploaded. Hundreds of fans flocked to the comments section to write her admiring messages and emoji.

Latest Headlines

Alexa Collins Sizzles In A Tiny Crocheted Bikini With Fringe Embellishments

March 5, 2021

Meghan Markle Reportedly Says 'Serious' & 'Upsetting' Things During Oprah Tell-All

March 5, 2021

American Smokeshow Lauren Dascalo Ditches Her Bikini Top In Tulum

March 5, 2021

Natalie Noel Flaunts Incredible Body In Cut-Out Bathing Suit For 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Photoshoot

March 5, 2021

Kelsie Jean Smeby Flaunts Serious Underboob In A Skimpy Crop Top

March 5, 2021

Australian Bombshell Allie Auton Smolders In Lace Lingerie

March 5, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.