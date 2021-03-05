Trending Stories
March 5, 2021
Alexa Collins Sizzles In A Tiny Crocheted Bikini With Fringe Embellishments
Alexa Collins slays in hot pink lingerie.
Instagram | Alexa Collins
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Blond bombshell Alexa Collins tantalized her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling trio of snaps in which she flaunted her curves in a bold bikini. The photos were captured in Miami, Florida, as the geotag indicated, and Alexa appeared to be spending some time on a rocky beach. 

The sun cast a breathtaking glow over her figure, illuminating her from behind for a series of absolutely gorgeous snaps.

She tagged the photographer Joshua Paull in the first slide as well as in the caption, crediting him for the shots.

Casual Cutie
Alexa Collins looks stunning in pink sweatpants and a black cropped tank.
Instagram | Alexa Collins

The swimsuit she wore was from the brand Andi Bagus, which designs and crafts their swimwear in Bali. The bikini top had a simple silhouette, with tiny triangular cups that could barely contain her ample assets, showing off a serious amount of cleavage along with sideboob as her curves threatened to spill out of the garment.

The piece was crafted from a crocheted material, with a pale coral trim along the edges of the beige cups. Thin strings extended around her neck and back, securing the garment, and each cup had a white shell embellishment in the middle, making for an eye-catching design.

Blond Beauty
Alexa Collins wears a skimpy bikini with fringe and shell embellishments.
Instagram | Alexa Collins

The cups also had a bohemian fringe trim along the bottom, extending an inch or so down her abdomen. Plenty of her toned stomach remained on display in the look.

She paired the top with matching bottoms crafted from the same fabric, with the main component consisting of a tiny triangle that covered barely anything at all. Crocheted straps extended high over her hips, and the high-cut silhouette elongated her legs. Fringe embellishments accessorized the bottoms, and there were even fringed tassels on the sides, hanging down her hips. 

Bikini Bombshell
Alexa Collins sizzles in a crocheted bikini and denim jacket.
Instagram | Alexa Collins

Alexa added a few accessories, including gold hoop earrings and two gold necklaces. One was a choker that wrapped around her elegant neck, and the other had a delicate pendant that rested on her chest.

Her long blond locks cascaded down her back and chest in an effortless style, blowing gently in the wind, and she cast a seductive glance at the camera.

She also had a cropped denim jacket, although she didn't put it fully on her flawless figure and instead kept it around a portion of her upper arms.

Beach Babe
Alexa Collins wears a bikini top and sarong at the beach.
Instagram | Alexa Collins

Her followers couldn't get enough of the share, and the post racked up over 22,100 likes within 17 hours, as well as 350 comments from her audience.

"GORGEOUS," one fan exclaimed, followed by a flame emoji.

"Incredible," another chimed in.

"You look beautiful," a third follower remarked, including a string of heart eye emoji in the comment.

Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Alexa delighted her followers by sharing an update in which she engaged in a pillow fight with a fellow model as both women looked absolutely gorgeous in the playful photoshoot.

