Meghan Markle Reportedly Says 'Serious' & 'Upsetting' Things During Oprah Tell-All

Meghan Markle will reportedly say some "serious" and "upsetting" things during her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. The Duchess of Sussex will speak to the newswoman alone, followed by a discussion that will include her husband Prince Harry.

A source told Page Six that Meghan makes remarks that will reportedly raise eyebrows.

In a trailer released by CBS teasing the special, Oprah is seen on camera. She responded, "You’ve said some pretty shocking things here … wait, hold up, wait a minute.”