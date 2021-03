In one of her latest Instagram shares, Kelsie Jean Smeby tantalized her 802,000 followers with two snaps in which she rocked a bold ensemble that incorporated shades of orange and red.

The outfit she wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand she has rocked on her page before. She made sure to tag the company's own Instagram page in the first slide as well as in the caption, in case her followers wanted to pick up either of the pieces for themselves.