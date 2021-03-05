Natalie Noel Flaunts Incredible Body In Cut-Out Bathing Suit For 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Photoshoot

Natalie Noel, whose real name is Natalie Mariduena, made a huge splash on Instagram when she announced that she would be featured in the glossy pages of the 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Many of her followers seemed just as excited as she was when she shared a teaser pic from her photoshoot for the popular annual edition of the magazine.

In her caption, the 24-year-old influencer wrote that she was feeling "cool and lucky," and she revealed that she was "definitely still in shock" over the honor.