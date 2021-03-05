Trending Stories
Instagram Models

‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Bares Tight Buns In Red Thong

Instagram Models

Jade Grobler Flaunts Tight Buns In Thong Bikini While Taking An Outdoor Shower

Instagram Models

Holly Sonders Spreads Legs In Black Lingerie & Thigh-High Boots

Bikini

Victoria's Secret Model Frida Aasen Does A Handstand In Yellow Bikini Bottoms

Instagram Models

Courtney Ann Drops Jaws With Legs Apart In Red Lingerie Set

Instagram Models

Jessica Naz Flashes Bare Buns In See-Through Dress

March 5, 2021
Natalie Noel Flaunts Incredible Body In Cut-Out Bathing Suit For 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Photoshoot
Natalie Noel smiles at the camera in a closeup.
Instagram | Natalie Noel
Celebrities
Treva Bowdoin

Natalie Noel, whose real name is Natalie Mariduena, made a huge splash on Instagram when she announced that she would be featured in the glossy pages of the 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Many of her followers seemed just as excited as she was when she shared a teaser pic from her photoshoot for the popular annual edition of the magazine. 

In her caption, the 24-year-old influencer wrote that she was feeling "cool and lucky," and she revealed that she was "definitely still in shock" over the honor.  

Brunette Bombshell 
Natalie Noel eats a piece of banana with a fork while wearing a patterned bikini top.
Instagram | Natalie Noel

In the photo that she shared, Natalie was pictured wearing a strapless white swimsuit that flattered her fabulous figure. It featured large cutouts on the sides, which accentuated her hourglass shape. A silver ring above her navel joined the top and bottom halves of the sexy, stylish maillot.

High-cut leg openings showcased the model's shapely hips and thighs. Her brunette hair was styled in long, beachy waves with bronze highlights. 

Natalie posed in a field of tall grass. She angled her body and positioned her left thigh slightly in front of the left, which emphasized the curve of her derriere.  

Why Natalie Was Chosen As An 'SI Swimsuit' Rookie
Natalie Noel smiles in a striped bikini top and black aviator sunglasses.
Instagram | Natalie Noel

In an Instagram post, SI Swimsuit editor MJ Day explained why Natalie was picked as a 2021 Rookie. She praised the influencer for being gracious and kind to her fans, divulging that Natalie displayed "genuine warmth and enthusiasm" while interacting with the admirers who approached her during her photoshoot. MJ went on to describe her as a true trailblazer. 

"Being at the forefront of industry change, Natalie beautifully blurs the line in a world that too often tells women that they have to pick a lane and stay in it," she wrote. 

She also commended Natalie's "entrepreneurial spirit" and her willingness to help others. 

So Who Is Natalie?
David Dobrik places arm around Natalie Noel's shoulders.
Gettyimages | Presley Ann

As reported by Yahoo! Sports, Natalie is a Chicago native. One of her big claims to fame is working as an assistant for YouTube sensation David Dobrik, and she often appears in his vlogs. Fans of Natalie and her boss have long speculated that the duo are dating, but David denied that this was the case last year. He addressed the rumors during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying that "it should be obvious at this point" that he and Natalie are not going to hook up.

Natalie has become a popular social media star in her own right as well. She boasts a following of more than 4.1 million fans on Instagram. 

Natalie's Photo Is A Huge Hit
Natalie Noel rocks a pink button-up crop top and colorful eye makeup with stick-on jewels.
Instagram | Natalie Noel

 

Natalie's post has amassed over 1.2 million likes so far. A large number of other popular influencers and content creators used the comments section to react to her big news, including singer Madison Beer, model Stassie Karanikolaou, beauty vlogger Amanda Steele, and YouTuber Tana Mongeau. Scores of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models also congratulated her and welcomed her to their exclusive club. 

"YES THIS IS MY FAV THING EVER," wrote Haley Kalil. "Welcome to the family!!!!!!!"

Now that Natalie can boast being an SI Swimsuit model, one of her followers suggested that the power dynamics between her and David need to shift.

"Hire David as your assistant," the Instagrammer quipped. 

Latest Headlines

Kelsie Jean Smeby Flaunts Serious Underboob In A Skimpy Crop Top

March 5, 2021

Australian Bombshell Allie Auton Smolders In Lace Lingerie

March 5, 2021

‘Riverdale’ Star Lili Reinhart Looks Sinfully Sexy In A Black Bodysuit

March 5, 2021

NBA Rumors: Analyst Reveals Why Jerami Grant-To-Celtics Trade Is Highly Unlikely To Happen This Season

March 5, 2021

AEW News: Chris Jericho Says Sting & Paul Wight Were ‘Almost Insulted’ In Their Final Years In WWE

March 5, 2021

NBA Rumors: Jerami Grant Reportedly Among Celtics’ Top Trade Targets

March 5, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.