Trending Stories
Instagram Models

‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Bares Tight Buns In Red Thong

Instagram Models

Jade Grobler Flaunts Tight Buns In Thong Bikini While Taking An Outdoor Shower

Bikini

Victoria's Secret Model Frida Aasen Does A Handstand In Yellow Bikini Bottoms

Instagram Models

Holly Sonders Spreads Legs In Black Lingerie & Thigh-High Boots

Instagram Models

Courtney Ann Drops Jaws With Legs Apart In Red Lingerie Set

Instagram Models

Gabriella Abutbol Flaunts Her Curves In Pink Lingerie With Pants Unbuttoned

March 5, 2021
Holly Sonders Bends Over A Pool Table In Sexy Lingerie: 'Break Some Balls Today Baby'
Holly Sonders wears plunging red dress at an event.
Shutterstock | Kathy Hutchins
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Holly Sonders may be great at swinging a golf club but she also knows how to handle a pool cue. 

The collegiate golfer-turned-model showed off her skills in a spicy new update shared with her nearly 560,000 Instagram followers on Thursday, wherein she demonstrated flawless posture as she bent over a pool table stick-in-hand. 

Holly wore next-to-nothing, flaunting her jaw-dropping curves in barely-there lingerie. While her artistry was nothing short of impressive and earned her plenty of compliments from adoring fans, her seductive appearance definitely posed a major distraction.  

 Keep scrolling for the tantalizing shot!

Flashing The Cleavage
Holly Sonders flashes cleavage in a plunging crochet crop top.
Instagram | Holly Sonders

The foxy brunette flashed the flesh in a skimpy two-piece set that largely failed to cover her perky assets. Her chest was barely contained by a daringly low-cut bra that squeezed her ample cleavage out at the center. 

While the pose didn't afford a good look at her bottoms, fans could notice the tempting high cut that showed off her hips and thighs.

The lingerie was a vibrant pink color that popped against her bronzed tan, putting extra emphasis on her curves. Holly finished off the hot look with thigh-high boots in a slightly lighter tone, drawing even more attention to her voluptuous attributes. 

Scroll through to see Holly in action!

Holly Strikes A Sultry Pose
Holly Sonders
Instagram | Holly Sonders

The bombshell nearly popped out of her bra as she leaned forward and stretched out one arm on the table. She arched her back and thrust her booty into focus, teasing her toned buns in the sideways pose. 

The angle also gave fans a peek at her chiseled tummy, which was exposed by the low-dipping panties. Although Holly's cascading tresses covered much of her midsection, the model's sculpted, hourglass figure was on display.  

The babe turned her gaze to the side as if something off-camera had captivated her interest. She parted her lips in a provocative expression, sending temperatures soaring on her page.

Keep going for more hot pics from Holly's IG feed!

Hot Looks & Sharp Wit 
Holly Sonders rocks pink bikini and white tee with quippy message.
Instagram | Holly Sonders

Her stunning looks aside, the former Fox Sports host is known for her clever humor. The star's page features the motto, “Girls can be hot AND smart,” which abundantly transpires in her posts.  

Just as she's done many times before, Holly accompanied the sizzling upload with a saucy caption in which she gave followers a good measure of her sharp wit.

"Break some balls today baby."

Many of her online admirers found her pun absolutely delightful, taking to the comments section to continue the banter.

"I’m here for the ball breaking [sic] session," wrote Ava Fiore.

"Rack'em, baby! I'm a year wiser today. Thanks for a gorgeous and funny pic," said another follower.
 

 

Fans Go Wild
Holly Sonders sizzles in a skimpy bikini.
Instagram | Holly Sonders

The sultry share caused a stir with Holly's enamored fans, reeling in more than 9.370 likes and 180 messages overnight. Many of her supporters praised her pool prowess, noting Holly had a flair for the game. Others were simply content with gushing over her hotness and complimented her fierce figure and sexy lingerie.  

"Handling that stick like a champ," was one remark.

"BREATHTAKINGLY BEAUTIFUL WOW," another user wrote in all caps.

The upload came just one day after Holly drove her audience into a frenzy by posing with her legs spread while wearing racy lingerie, stockings, and gloves. That post garnered a little over 7,800 likes since it was shared. 

Latest Headlines

Ana Paula Saenz Bares Her Tight Booty In Thong Bikini For Sultry Balcony Snaps

March 5, 2021

Alexa Collins Sizzles In A Tiny Crocheted Bikini With Fringe Embellishments

March 5, 2021

Meghan Markle Reportedly Says 'Serious' & 'Upsetting' Things During Oprah Tell-All

March 5, 2021

American Smokeshow Lauren Dascalo Ditches Her Bikini Top In Tulum

March 5, 2021

Natalie Noel Flaunts Incredible Body In Cut-Out Bathing Suit For 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Photoshoot

March 5, 2021

Kelsie Jean Smeby Flaunts Serious Underboob In A Skimpy Crop Top

March 5, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.