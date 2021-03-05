Holly Sonders Bends Over A Pool Table In Sexy Lingerie: 'Break Some Balls Today Baby'

Holly Sonders may be great at swinging a golf club but she also knows how to handle a pool cue.

The collegiate golfer-turned-model showed off her skills in a spicy new update shared with her nearly 560,000 Instagram followers on Thursday, wherein she demonstrated flawless posture as she bent over a pool table stick-in-hand.

Holly wore next-to-nothing, flaunting her jaw-dropping curves in barely-there lingerie. While her artistry was nothing short of impressive and earned her plenty of compliments from adoring fans, her seductive appearance definitely posed a major distraction.

Keep scrolling for the tantalizing shot!