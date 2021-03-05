‘Riverdale’ Star Lili Reinhart Looks Sinfully Sexy In A Black Bodysuit

American actress and author Lili Reinhart took to her Instagram page and posted a smoking-hot new picture that made her 27.8 million fans happy. The 24-year-old Hustlers star flaunted her curves in a simple yet sexy bodysuit.

Lili posted two images from the photoshoot. Although, she posted the pics separately. They were taken by the talented photographer Sasha Samsonova, who is also a director based in Los Angeles. Sasha also posted the snaps on her Instagram page and revealed that they were "caught on 35mm film."