March 5, 2021
‘Riverdale’ Star Lili Reinhart Looks Sinfully Sexy In A Black Bodysuit
Lili Reinhart wears a plunging black dress.
Gettyimages | Matt Winkelmeyer
Celebrities
Alisan Duran

American actress and author Lili Reinhart took to her Instagram page and posted a smoking-hot new picture that made her 27.8 million fans happy. The 24-year-old Hustlers star flaunted her curves in a simple yet sexy bodysuit.

Lili posted two images from the photoshoot. Although, she posted the pics separately. They were taken by the talented photographer Sasha Samsonova, who is also a director based in Los Angeles. Sasha also posted the snaps on her Instagram page and revealed that they were "caught on 35mm film."

Lovely In Black
Lili Reinhart wears a black one-piece swimsuit.
Instagram | Lili Reinhart

Lili's bodysuit was all-black with off-the-shoulder sleeves, and the material appeared to be thick. The sleeves and chest were adorned with feathers, which made her outfit look more dramatic.

The suit boasted a plunging neckline that showcased her cleavage. The fabric clung to every inch of her slender figure, from her chest down to her lower midsection, accentuating the curves of her hips. The lower part of the bodysuit had high-cut sides that displayed plenty of skin and helped to elongate her legs, making them appear longer.

Such A Tease
Lili Reinhart wears a pink dress in bed.
Instagram | Lili Reinhart

The blond beauty matched the one-piece with sheer, black stockings that reached her thighs. She completed her sexy ensemble with a pair of heeled pumps, which added a few inches to her height.

Lili ditched the accessories for the shoot, not that she needed any. She instead let her body do all the talking, and it worked. As for her hair, she had her locks styled in loose waves that framed her face.

The picture was in black-and-white, but the lack of color did not diminish its beauty.

Natural Beauty
Lili Reinhart wears a nude ribbed top.
Instagram | Lili Reinhart

In the snapshot, Lili was snapped on the balcony. Sunbeds and a shaded lounge area were seen behind her. She stood with her legs parted while tugging at her stockings. The hottie gazed off into the distance with a sultry expression. Her eyes were slightly squinting from the bright glare of the sun.

Meanwhile, the other picture that she posted showed her leaning on the glass railings. The side view angle displayed a glimpse of her tight buns. The background also showed a stunning view of the nearby mountain.

She's Flawless
Lili Reinhart wears a printed swimsuit.
Instagram | Lili Reinhart

Lili added a short caption that seemed to amaze her fans. Followers and several celebrities dived into the comments section to write messages.

"Can you step on my throat while you’re at it," wrote fellow Riverdale actress, Camila Mendes.

"You're about to break the internet," commented another follower.

"Good heavens. Step on me!" Katy Keene star Lucy Hale added.

In less than a day of posting, the photo racked up more than 3.7 million likes. At the same time frame, it also received more than 24,700 comments.

