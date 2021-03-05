NBA Rumors: Analyst Reveals Why Jerami Grant-To-Celtics Trade Is Highly Unlikely To Happen This Season

Jerami Grant Not Available Via Trade

With a plethora of interesting trade assets, the Celtics are currently in a strong position to engage in a blockbuster deal with the Pistons. However, according to James Edwards III of The Athletic, the Pistons don't have any plan of moving Grant, who they view as a franchise cornerstone.

"Grant's relationship with [Pistons general manager Troy] Weaver is very strong," Edwards wrote, as quoted by Jordan Greer of Sporting News. "It's a big reason why the 26-year-old left a winning situation in Denver to join the rebuilding Pistons. Grant is considered a franchise building block and embodies everything Detroit wants its culture to be about moving forward. From all accounts, Grant will be in a Pistons uniform for as long as he wants to be."