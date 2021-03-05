NBA Rumors: Analyst Reveals Why Jerami Grant-To-Celtics Trade Is Highly Unlikely To Happen This Season

As the 2021 trade deadline approaches, rumors surrounding the Boston Celtics have started to heat up. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum may have blossomed into All-Star caliber players this season, but as of now, the Celtics aren't viewed on the same level as other Eastern Conference powerhouse teams like the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Philadelphia 76ers. To boost their chances of getting through the Eastern Conference and winning the 2021 NBA title, rumors are circulating that the Celtics are planning to make major upgrades on their roster.