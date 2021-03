Sting & Wight Allegedly Didn’t Get Much Respect Toward The End Of Their WWE Stints

In an interview with Digital Spy published on Wednesday, Jericho commented on how Sting and Wight recently decided to sign with AEW and seemed to hint that both men weren’t treated with too much respect in their final years with WWE, where they were barely used on television.

"These are guys that were kind of almost insulted in their WWE runs," the inaugural AEW World Champion explained. "[Sting and Wight were] definitely not treated with too much respect over the last few years.”